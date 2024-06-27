Submit Release
LAW NEWS RELEASE – Deputy Sheriff Arrested 062724

 

 

DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

Ka ʻOihana Hoʻokō Kānāwai

 

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

 

JORDAN LOWE

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 27, 2024

 

Deputy Sheriff Arrested for Harassment

HONOLULU – On June 27, 2024, at 10:45 a.m., Deputy Sheriff William Gary, age 46, was placed under arrest for alleged harassment by the Department of Law Enforcement’s Criminal Investigations Division. Gary was released pending further investigation.

Gary is assigned to the Airport Division. Gary is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Media Contact:

Wayne Ibarra

Acting Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement

Cell: 808-757-0500

Email: [email protected]

