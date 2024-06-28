Submit Release
Faculty and Students of MPU Achieve Excellent Results at the 7th National University Students Arts Showcase

MACAU, June 28 - The 7th National University Students Arts Showcase took place in Xiangyang, Hubei Province. The Faculty of Arts and Design of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) submitted three projects for the showcase, all of which received awards. This success highlights the accomplishments of the Visual Arts Programme of MPU in promoting the integration of science and arts and cultivating diverse talents.

The artwork titled “Silk Road” won the Second Prize in Painting. “Social Practice of Traditional Art Education in Macao Universities - A Case Study of Chinese Painting Teaching in Macao Polytechnic University” won the Second Prize in Outstanding Case Study of Reform and Innovation in Aesthetic Education in Universities. Additionally, the “AI Art Workshop” was awarded the Second Prize in the Art Practice Workshop for Students.

The National University Students Arts Showcase is held every three years and is the largest, highest-standard, and most influential art practice activity organised by the national education system. More than 7,000 university students from 31 provinces, Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, Hong Kong, and Macao participated in the event, and a total of 282 projects participated in the selection process.

