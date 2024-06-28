Macquarie Business School partners with India

Macquarie Business School (MQBS) was ranked one of the world’s Top 100 Business Schools by CEO Magazine in 2024. Its online MBA program was ranked first in Australia and 16th in the world. Now with Austrade’s support, MQBS has launched a pilot program to bring its top-quality education to India, one of the world’s largest education markets.



The Certificate in Corporate Treasury Program (CCTP) offers micro courses in finance and treasury. The course is delivered remotely in partnership with India’s National Stock Exchange Academy Limited (NAL). Based in Mumbai, NAL is part of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

‘Companies in India are fast adopting global education standards,’ says Leo Bremanis, Austrade’s Trade and Investment Commissioner in New Delhi. ‘This is in driven by India’s National Education Policy 2020. The strategy encourages connection between education providers and industry to achieve global standards.’

MQBS created the CCTP with the Australian Corporate Treasury Association (ACTA). ACTA is Australia’s peak professional body for corporate treasurers and senior financial risk managers. Treasurers manage finance and liquidity in a business while managing risks. They balance day-to-day business cash requirements, medium term funding and long-term financial goals.

The course offers 14 self-guided learning modules across foundation and advanced units. Courses are available online, through an AI-powered learning platform. At the end of each unit, students complete a digital assessment.

CCTP focuses on treasury and corporate finance knowledge, extending to banks and financial service providers. The program is open to new, upcoming and senior treasurers.

MQBS chose to offer a course on treasury because of the growing demand for finance knowledge. The request came after discussions with NSE and the international demand for India’s financial services. Companies in Australia, for example, are outsourcing their processing and finance arms to India.

‘Someone new to treasury may be tasked with preparing cash flows,’ says Lindesay Brine, Associate Dean, Macquarie Business School. ‘Participants can choose the cash flow module and quickly get up to speed. It allows the user to opt in, depending on their short and long-term needs.’

The wider aim of CCTP is to deepen the talent pool of people in the industry. If the 14 modules are completed, participants qualify to join the ACTA at a higher level (Certified). The pilot is at infancy stage, with the aim of growing over time.