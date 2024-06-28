House Bill 2265 Printer's Number 3437

Submit Release
PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - An Act amending Title 8 (Boroughs and Incorporated Towns) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in powers and duties of elected officials, further providing for organization of council, quorum, participation by telecommunication device, voting, compensation and eligibility; and, in mayor, further providing for salary of mayor.

