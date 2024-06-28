Submit Release
PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - An Act providing for the funding of the development of comprehensive regional plans, competitive sites for businesses to locate or expand within this Commonwealth and competitive industrial and nonindustrial sites by assisting in the reduction of development risk; establishing the Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites (PA SITES) Program, the PA SITES Fund and the PA SITES Debt Service Restricted Account; and conferring powers and duties on the Department of Community and Economic Development Pennsylvania Economic Development Financing Authority.

House Bill 2425 Printer's Number 3440

