Senate Bill 645 Printer's Number 1789

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, providing for ten-year limitation for acquiring title to vacant land for gardens in cities of the first class.
