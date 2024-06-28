RELEASE: DCCA to Host Mortgage Assistance Event at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

News Releases Posted on Jun 27, 2024 in DFI



June 26, 2024

DCCA to Host Mortgage Assistance Event at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

LAHAINA, HAWAIʻI – The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Division of Financial Institutions is hosting a mortgage assistance event to provide support for homeowners and business owners who have been impacted by the Maui wildfires.

The event will be on Friday, June 28, 2024 and Saturday, June 29, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa (200 Nohea Kai Drive, Lahaina, Hawaiʻi 96761) in the Monarchy Ballrooms 1 and 2.

The purpose of the mortgage assistance event is to provide an opportunity for borrowers to receive in-person assistance and discuss all available options with their financial institutions or mortgage servicers. Community and federal housing counselors and organizations will also be accessible to provide further guidance on options for homeowners.

“The face-to-face interaction with our banks and servicers has proved to be invaluable this past year as we work towards recovery and we want to continue to offer that level of support to our community,” says Hawaiʻi Banking Commissioner Iris Ikeda.

Participants at the upcoming Mortgage Assistance Event include:

American Savings Bank

Central Pacific Bank

Chase

Bank of Hawai‘i

First Hawaiian Bank

Fannie Mae

Federal Housing Administration

Finance Factors

Freddie Mac

Freedom Mortgage

Hale Mahaolu

HomeStreet Bank

Mr. Cooper

Newrez

Penny Mac

Shellpoint

Territorial Savings Bank

Wells Fargo

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

U.S. Small Business Administration

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Division of Financial Institutions

The Hawaiʻi Division of Financial Institutions (DFI) ensures the safety and soundness of state-chartered and state-licensed financial institutions, and ensures regulatory compliance by state-licensed financial institutions, escrow depositories, money transmitters, mortgage servicers, mortgage loan originators and mortgage loan originator companies, by fairly administering applicable statutes and rules, in order to protect the rights and funds of depositors, borrowers, consumers and other members of the public.

Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

[email protected]

Office: 808-586-7582