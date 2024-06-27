Missouri breaks ground on historic Multi-Agency State Laboratory Campus in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The State of Missouri held an official groundbreaking ceremony for the new Multi-Agency State Laboratory Campus today in Jefferson City. Onsite at the current State Public Health Laboratory, Governor Parson and members of his Cabinet provided details about the new lab and how it will better serve Missourians. A finalized rendering of the new state laboratory campus was also presented to the public. The new lab will incorporate five agencies, including the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), Department of Agriculture (MDA), Department of Conservation (MDC), Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

“The creation of this new state laboratory campus marks a significant milestone for the State of Missouri. This one-stop-shop will allow us to do better in advancing scientific research, fostering innovation, and improving community health,” said Governor Parson. “This facility will serve as a hub for cutting-edge discoveries, bringing together the brightest minds to address the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

The new laboratory is anticipated to include the following: approximately 208,000 square foot, multi-story building; parking area to accommodate the state workforce in both the new and existing laboratory facilities; and an elevated walkway to connect to the existing State Public Health Laboratory.

“Today marks the beginning of a new era for our state where innovation, efficiency, and excellence converge to serve our communities better than ever before,” said Commissioner Ken Zellers, Office of Administration (OA). “The construction of this new state-of-the-art laboratory is a significant leap forward in our commitment to public health, safety, agricultural production, wildlife, and overall environmental stewardship.”

Funded through state appropriations of the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the estimated construction budget of the new multi-agency lab project is approximately $151M. OA Facilities Management, Design & Construction Division (FMDC) selected McCownGordon to be the construction manager at-risk contractor to assist in the development of the project.

The Multi-Agency State Laboratory project will continue to be presented, reviewed, and openly discussed with all five state agencies. Contractors have started mobilizing trailers and safety fencing. The new state-of-the-art laboratory campus is expected to be completed in October 2026.