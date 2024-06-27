Submit Release
Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Announces 2024 CHIEF and Taste of the Caribbean Dates

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) has announced the dates for the 2024 edition of the Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF) and the return of Taste of the Caribbean, this fall in South Florida.

Vanessa Ledesma, Acting CEO and Director General of CHTA, revealed that both events will be held at the Kovens Conference Center in North Miami, Florida, from November 18-20. CHIEF provides valuable networking, education and best practice sharing opportunities. Meanwhile, Taste of the Caribbean is the premier Caribbean culinary competition, showcasing top chefs, mixologists and culinary teams across the region.

“This year’s event offers incredible opportunities to connect with peers and industry experts through engaging sessions and networking,” said Ledesma. She explained that delegates will explore “exciting topics addressing critical industry issues, share best practices, and celebrate top achievements at the awards ceremony.”

CHIEF will feature the highly anticipated speed networking session and the vibrant Exchange Hub, where participants can forge valuable connections.

Taste of the Caribbean is making a grand return after a significant COVID-related hiatus. Since 1993, the Caribbean’s top chefs and culinary teams have gathered to compete, showcase their skills, and learn from each other. This year’s event promises an array of delectable dishes, innovative educational sessions, and the opportunity to sample and purchase products, strengthening supplier relationships while meeting new vendors.

“There’s nothing like Taste of the Caribbean, and we are thrilled to bring back this unique platform that enables food and beverage professionals to refine their skills through education, competition and networking,” said Ledesma. She explained that the premier event, which attracts the top food and beverage professionals from the region, “benefits participants immensely through the sharing of expertise and industry trends at the educational sessions and during the competition.”

CHTA will soon release details on registration, travel and accommodations.

