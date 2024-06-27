Disaster Recovery Center to Relocate in Harris County

AUSTIN -- A Disaster Recovery Center in Harris County will close on June 28 and reopen in a new location June 29.

The center closing at 7 p.m. June 28 is located at:

Spring Branch Community Family Development Center

8575 Pitner Rd.

Houston, TX 77080

The center will reopen at 7 a.m. June 29 in the new location:

SpringSpirit

8526 Pitner Rd.

Houston, TX 77080

All centers operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day unless otherwise noted. To find the center location nearest you go to fema.gov/drc.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.