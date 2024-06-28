OpenTech Alliance Announces C-Suite Promotions

OpenTech Expands C-Suite and Leadership Team with Internal Promotions

Expansion to Support OpenTech's Vision to Become a Worldwide Provider of Innovative, High-Quality Self Storage Technology Solutions

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenTech Alliance, the PropTech leader in self storage, has expanded its leadership team and today announced the promotion of four leaders responsible for finance, marketing and support operations. This announcement comes just one year after the company announced its official international business expansion, supporting the company’s rapid growth and vision to become a worldwide provider of innovative, high-quality self storage technology solutions.

“We have amazing leaders at OpenTech and we are happy to be promoting a few. I am eager to make some room in the C-Suite for Tania, Kristi and Dan Scaman, recently promoted to COO, and support them as they usher in a new era at OpenTech,” said Robert A. Chiti, Founder and CEO at OpenTech Alliance. “They are already setting higher bars for both the customer and employee experience and driving phenomenal outcomes for our organization. I am confident our customers and employees will enjoy the fresh ideas and positive vibes from all of these leaders.”

Today’s C-level promotions include:

• Tania Miaoulis, Chief Financial Officer – Miaoulis, a licensed CPA in Arizona since 2009, brings a wealth of experience to OpenTech, having previously served as Controller for a $400M organization and Finance Director for a company that grew from $50M to $200M. She joined OpenTech as Vice President of Accounting & Finance in 2023 and led the implementation of new processes, systems, and internal controls to improve company efficiency and risk mitigation, and payment processing for its customers. As the Chief Financial Officer, Miaoulis will lead financial operations, drive strategic financial planning and analysis, develop strategies for capital allocation, optimize working capital to minimize costs and risks and provide insights for decision-making and growth strategies.

• Kristi Adams, Chief Marketing Officer – Adams has led marketing efforts at CubeSmart, Fort Box and other self storage operations across the U.S. and in Europe, responsible for establishing and maintaining brand identity and spearheading innovative marketing efforts to drive demand from consumers. She joined OpenTech in 2019 as the Vice President of Marketing. Adams is responsible for delivering marketing support for 8 product lines, including the e-commerce brand StorageTreasures. Under her leadership, the OpenTech marketing team has significantly advanced brand recognition and helped grow company revenue to over $50M in five years. As the Chief Marketing Officer, Adams will leverage her 20 years of self storage experience to oversee global marketing initiatives, brand strategy and customer engagement to ensure OpenTech’s continued market leadership and expansion.

In addition, OpenTech has also promoted the following key performers:

• Tina Berlingeri, VP of Call Center Operations – Berlingeri served as Director of Member Services at NASM and United Healthcare before joining OpenTech Alliance in 2016. As the Call Center Director, Berlingeri has been instrumental in supporting the growth and development of policies, procedures, and personnel to deliver exceptional service to storage operators and their customers. As Vice President of Call Center Operations, Berlingeri will oversee operational processes and implement strategies to improve efficiency, support customer satisfaction and enhance service delivery.

• Kimberly Robinson, VP of Marketing – Prior to joining OpenTech, Robinson served in Director roles for statewide non-profit organizations, heading up marketing, fundraising, and event-management functions for nine years. Robinson joined OpenTech in 2019 as Creative Content Manager where she leveraged her content expertise to help market the company’s industry-leading technology solutions. She was promoted to Director of Marketing Communications in 2022, and now joins the leadership team as Vice President of Marketing to lead demand generation, product marketing and support and paid media strategy.

These strategic appointments reinforce the company’s commitment to leveraging internal talent and continued investment in opportunities for its people to develop their careers at OpenTech.