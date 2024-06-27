Williston Barracks/Death Investigation
CASE#: 24A1004330
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Todd Stackhouse
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06/27/2024 @ 1609 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mount Mansfield Union High School, 211 Browns Trace Rd., Jericho, VT
INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation
VICTIM: Name withheld pending notification of relatives
AGE: 18 year old male
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating a death that occurred Thursday afternoon, June 27, 2024, following an incident at Mount Mansfield Union High School in Jericho. At about 4:10 p.m. Thursday, state police received a 911 call reporting an individual who appeared to be stuck underneath a vehicle in the MMU parking lot. Troopers responded to the scene and immediately began to render aid. The individual, whose name is being withheld at this time until notifications are complete, was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington by Essex Rescue. Troopers learned that the individual was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. Troopers on scene were assisted by Underhill-Jericho Fire Department and the Department of Motor Vehicles. This incident does not appear to be suspicious. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.
