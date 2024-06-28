Philadelphia Cyber Consulting Firm Zaviant Appoints Adam Stone To Head AI Governance Practice Group
The fast-growing Philadelphia consultancy—which has averaged approximately 85% year-over-year growth since its inception—is doubling down on AIPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zaviant proudly announces the appointment of Adam Stone as leader of its AI Governance practice group. With nearly four decades of experience in business leadership and over two decades specializing in data privacy and security, Stone brings a wealth of expertise to the firm and will be responsible for driving this key area of Zaviant’s business forward.
Throughout his career, Stone has demonstrated exceptional leadership, implementing and refining data privacy and security practices across a range of industries including pharmaceutical distribution, healthcare, insurance, financial services, and marketing. His deep understanding of regulatory frameworks and ability to drive transformative change within large organizations make him an invaluable asset to Zaviant and its clients.
Stone’s appointment comes at a strategic juncture for Zaviant, which specializes in data privacy, security, and third-party risk management. As the firm expands and continues to offer new services, among them AI Governance, it has sought top talent like Stone. "We are thrilled to welcome Adam to our team," commented Will Sweeney, Managing Partner of Zaviant. "His extensive experience and proven track record will play a key role in facilitating the expansion of our AI Governance practice group.”
Stone’s appointment bolsters Zaviant’s ability to provide expert guidance to clients navigating the complex AI Governance landscape, especially with the recent introduction of the United States Executive Order on AI and the EU AI Act. "I am excited to join Zaviant and contribute to its mission of providing cutting-edge solutions in data privacy, security, and risk management," added Stone. "I look forward to collaborating with our talented team and leveraging our collective expertise to help clients build responsible AI standards and solve complex compliance challenges".
Stone’s certifications include FIP, CIPM, CIPP/US, CISSP, ISSMP, HCISPP, and CTPRP, and he is also on the board of Shared Assessments, a global membership organization dedicated to developing the best practices, education, and products to drive third-party risk assurance. Additionally, Stone utilizes his expertise to teach the next generation of privacy and security professionals as an adjunct professor at both the University of Minnesota and Metro State University in Saint Paul, MN.
Stone's appointment underscores Zaviant's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and expertise to clients, reaffirming its position as a leader in data privacy and security consulting.
