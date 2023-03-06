Join Zaviant at The Official Cyber Security Summit in New York City on March 23, 2023
We are proud to have the opportunity to meet and discuss these challenges and collaborate with others working towards securing critical business operations.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zaviant is a proud sponsor of The Official Cyber Security Summit conference on March 23, 2023. This summit separates itself from the pack being named one of the Top 50 InfoSec Conferences Worldwide. With strong companies and partners supporting this event it is guaranteed to be another success in 2023. Join Zaviant and other key sponsors such as Cisco, Crowdstrike, and Cloudflare in addition to keynotes from notable government agencies like FBI, NSA and US Secret Service. Through this sponsorship, Zaviant will have one of the highly coveted 20-minute presentation opportunities on the main stage.
“The Cyber Security Summit is a great opportunity for industry professionals and companies alike to get together and discuss how to handle existing and emerging requirements, cybersecurity threats, and identify products that can be utilized to mitigate risk. We are proud to have the opportunity to meet and discuss these challenges and collaborate with others working towards securing critical business operations.” - Will Sweeney, Managing Partner of Zaviant.
The Official Cyber Security Summit returns Fully In-Person with its high impact, conference series designed exclusively for C-Suite & Sr. Level Executives in need of innovative solutions to protect their company's critical infrastructure. These next-generation events provide an intimate forum within first-class hotels for business leaders to learn about the latest cyber threat landscape and evaluate the industry's cutting-edge solutions with cutting-edge solution providers, subject matter experts and powerful cyber thought leaders.
About Zaviant
Zaviant, headquartered in Philadelphia, is a boutique consulting firm specializing in Data Security, Privacy, and Third-Party Risk Management. Zaviant helps organizations build effective and sustainable solutions to protect data and comply with complex and evolving regulatory requirements.
Zaviant understands that even the most mature businesses often struggle with how to effectively manage risk. Our certified and experienced team takes the time to learn the intricacies of your business and risk profile to provide optimal, tailored solutions that secure your operations.
