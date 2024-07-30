Acumera Edge Computing Devices Securely and Reliably Power Intevacon Fleet Card Transactions
Intevacon, the leading provider of proprietary fleet cards, and Acumera the leading network security and edge computing provider for C-Stores, have partnered
We are able to process fleet card transactions in a secure, PCI 4.0 compliant manner to help customers manage their business.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intevacon, the leading provider of proprietary fleet cards, and Acumera the leading end-to-end network security and edge computing provider for C-Stores, have partnered to improve the authorization and transaction capture of fleet cards in the petroleum market.
— Dan Gleeson, VP of Sales at Acumera
The Intevacon Connection Service workload runs on Acumera edge computing devices, securely and reliably connecting IP-based point-of-sale (POS) systems to Intevacon’s host for card authorization and transaction capture. This eliminates the expense of additional hardware and reduces potential points of failure in a gateway device. With Acumera’s real-time network management, visibility, security, and reliability, Intevacon customers can focus on growing their fleet business and utilizing the Intevacon system for all of their proprietary fleet management needs.
Intevacon was approached by mutual customers in the industry who requested a solution with the Acumera AcuVigil™ services platform for real-time network management and monitoring. According to Mr. Kerry Myrick, Intevacon’s president, “We knew that this solution would improve the customer experience and help make Intevacon an even more viable fleet card solution in the industry.” Cardholder authorization and transaction capture is made possible without additional network configuration or gateway hardware, and all transaction history is then viewed on the Intevacon web portal where billing, reporting, and all fleet card controls are hosted.
“Acumera is excited to add Intevacon Connection Service for fleet cards to our suite of edge computing workloads managed with our cloud based platform,” said Dan Gleeson, Acumera VP of Sales. “We are able to process fleet card transactions in a secure, PCI 4.0 compliant manner to help customers manage their business.”
About Intevacon:
Intevacon is the preferred proprietary fleet card solution in the industry, serving petroleum marketers for over 14 years with a complete proprietary system that includes card authorization, transaction capture, billing and settlement, reporting and everything else a marketer needs for full control of every aspect of a proprietary fleet card. Intevacon also offers the Intevacon Fuel Network, connecting retail and cardlock locations across the nation. For more information about Intevacon, please visit www.intevacon.com.
About Acumera:
For more than two decades, Acumera has led the industry in SaaS solutions for edge computing, secure edge networking, network operations, visualization, and security. With a strong focus on innovation, seamless connectivity, cybersecurity, and customer experience, Acumera specializes in providing global brands and multi-site operators with unparalleled uptime, reliability, scalability, and security, ensuring continuous operations 24/7. For more information about Acumera, please visit www.acumera.com.
Bonnie Bisher
Acumera
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube