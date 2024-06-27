Bestselling Author Erin Harrigan Redefines Hustle for Kingdom Authors at Inaugural Summit
Christian business coach shares faith-based strategies for success, challenging authors to redefine hustle and align ambition with God's will.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erin Harrigan, bestselling author, Christian business coach, and podcast host, delivered a powerful keynote address at the inaugural Kingdom Authors Summit on June 24, 2024.
Harrigan's presentation, "4 Keys to Redefine Hustle," provided aspiring and established authors with a faith-based approach to achieving success without sacrificing their values or well-being.
The Kingdom Authors Summit, hosted by Aisha "Wonderfull" Jackson and the Kingdom Authors Alliance, aims to equip faith-driven authors with the tools and inspiration needed to make a lasting impact through their writing.
Harrigan, a wife of 30 years and mother of two adult daughters, brings a wealth of personal and professional experience to her work. After a successful corporate career that left her feeling unfulfilled despite outward success, Harrigan experienced a spiritual awakening in October 2014. This pivotal moment led her to transition from a high-powered corporate role to becoming a coach for ambitious Christian women seeking to align their business pursuits with their faith.
"Ten years ago, I had the success, the car, the house, the commas in my paycheck, and I woke up on a beautiful October morning feeling so unfulfilled," Harrigan shared. "That day, Jesus met me face down on the Berber carpet and said, 'Why don't you let me drive, and you hold this map, which was the Bible.'"
Harrigan's presentation emphasized the importance of aligning ambition with faith. "God made you ambitious," she stated, "but He did not make you to work the world's way. He did not make you to do business as usual."
The four keys Harrigan presented were:
Define: Allow only God to define your purpose and success.
Direct: Let God guide your actions and decisions.
Discipline: Be obedient and take action when God directs.
Develop: Allow the Holy Spirit to shape you throughout your journey.
"What's at stake if you don't step into what God has given you to do as a Kingdom author?" Harrigan challenged the audience. "Someone is waiting on your obedience. Your obedience is connected to their blessing, their healing, their deliverance, their freedom, perhaps even their salvation."
Harrigan's message resonated deeply with attendees. Kim Roberts, a summit participant, shared, "There was no other place I should have been tonight, except for sitting right here in front of my laptop to hear this message, just to continue to propel me, and to push me to where it is that I need to be."
The presentation sparked meaningful discussions about the role of faith in authorship and business. Attendees left with a renewed sense of purpose and practical strategies for aligning their writing careers with their spiritual values.
To learn more about Erin Harrigan and her work, visit www.erinharrigan.com or follow her on LinkedIn social media @ErinHarrigan and YouTube @erinharrigan.
About Erin Harrigan:
Erin Harrigan is a three-time bestselling author, speaker, podcast host, and Christian business coach. With over 30 years of experience in the corporate world, Harrigan now helps ambitious women harmonize their faith and business pursuits. Her mission is to equip and empower Kingdom-minded entrepreneurs to achieve success God's way. Harrigan's work focuses on teaching Biblical truths alongside practical business acumen, helping her clients pursue success without compromising their faith or values.
