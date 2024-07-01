Ovation Heartwood Preserve Named Omaha’s Choice for 2nd Year
Ovation Heartwood Preserve is proud to be considered Omaha’s Choice for assisted living and memory care!
We offer seniors an elevated retirement lifestyle, and it shows in these prestigious awards voted by our residents, families, and local Omaha citizens.”OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ovation Heartwood Preserve is proud to be considered Omaha’s Choice for assisted living and memory care! Our senior living community was awarded first place in assisted living and second place in memory care.
— Stephanie Grade, Regional Vice President of Operations
Hosted by the Omaha World-Herald, local citizens voted for their top businesses, including senior living, restaurants, and more.
"I am proud of our team at Ovation Heartwood Preserve for being named Omaha’s Choice again this year,” stated Stephanie Grade, Regional Vice President of Operations with Areté Living, managing Ovation. “Ovation is a step above in senior living. We offer seniors an elevated retirement lifestyle, and it shows in these prestigious awards voted by our residents, families, and local Omaha citizens. We’re proud to serve our residents and families for many years to come.”
Since Ovation Heartwood Preserve’s grand opening in 2022, the team has earned several awards, including the 2024 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from the American Health Care Association.
“I am honored that Ovation is named Omaha’s Choice,” stated Collette Mieres, Executive Director of Assisted Living and Memory Care. “Being named Omaha’s Choice twice in the two years since opening reflects the high regard our residents and their families have for Ovation's exceptional services and enriching lifestyle. This recognition aligns with one of our core values, “passion for the quality of people’s lives.” It is a profound privilege to serve our seniors, and I look forward to continuing to provide the outstanding care they deserve."
LIFE AT OVATION HEARTWOOD PRESERVE
Here are some of the remarkable features that have made Ovation Heartwood Preserve a standout community, earning the admiration and trust of the Omaha community.
Ovation Heartwood Preserve is an active lifestyle village nestled on the beautiful Heartwood Preserve in Nebraska. Residents have access to a wealth of amenities and services to enhance their retirement and enjoy the joys of each day.
Retirement at Ovation Heartwood Preserve features multiple culinary venues, indoor pool and hot tub, dog park, first-class concierge services, an engaging activities and events calendar, and so much more. Ovation was carefully designed with seniors in mind – to create a community where residents could enjoy life with neighbors and friends right from home and have the freedom to easily explore and enjoy adventures in the local area.
One stand-out at Ovation is their specialized memory care services. Ovation Heartwood Preserve offers exceptional care through their Connections memory care program. This personalized approach to memory care tailors each experience with a focus on connecting with residents and enhancing comfort.
As part of the Connections program, residents enjoy tactile therapy, art therapy, pet visits, and more. Each area of our program is purposeful to encourage joy, learning new skills, enhancing memory, promoting comfort, among more benefits.
Ovation Heartwood Preserve also features a female-only memory care neighborhood, Meadowlark. Created by women for women, this specialized memory care neighborhood is exclusively for our female residents. Meadowlark is Omaha’s first female-only memory care – and we’re honored to provide this much-needed service to residents and their families.
INDEPENDENT LIVING OPENING SOON
The Ovation team looks forward to adding a new category to Omaha’s Choice Awards next year: independent living.
Ovation Heartwood Preserve’s new independent living community is opening this summer, and reservations have already been pouring in. Follow Ovation Heartwood Preserve on Facebook for updates on the opening!
THANK YOU FOR VOTING US OMAHA'S CHOICE
Our team at Ovation Heartwood Preserve is proud to be considered Omaha’s choice for assisted living and memory care. Thank you to the Omaha community for your votes!
Discover more about Ovation Heartwood Preserve by visiting OvationHeartwoodPreserve.com.
