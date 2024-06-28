Cowboys and Tequila Comisario: A Timeless Tradition honored at the Cody Stampede Rodeo

The Rich American History of Tequila and Rodeos celebrated at the Cody Stampede with Tequila Comisario

Tequila Comisario sponsors the centuries old fusion of its Mexican spirit and the American Rodeo at the Cody Stampede

Get your ticket to the Cody Stampede and come to the Chute Pavilion, raise a glass of Tequila Comisario to Cody Stampede and the cowboy spirit—gritty, daring, and unapologetically American.” — Tequila Comisario

CODY, WYOMING, USA, June 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cody, Wyoming - The Cody Stampede Rodeo, known as the "Rodeo Capital of the World," is a beloved event that has been entertaining audiences for over a century. This year, the rodeo is proud to announce its sponsorship with Tequila Comisario . The combination of cowboys, cowgirls competing for glory and Tequila Comisario is a match made in rodeo heaven, and attendees can look forward to experiencing this pairing at the Cody Stampede.Tequila has long been a staple in the cowboy culture, with its roots tracing back to the early days of the American West. It is a drink that embodies the spirit of the rugged and adventurous lifestyle of cowboys. The Cody Stampede Rodeo recognizes the significance of tequila in the cowboy tradition and is excited to bring this element with the Ultra Premium Tequila Comisario tequilas to the event.Attendees of the Cody Stampede Rodeo can expect to see a variety of tequila-inspired activities and offerings. From Tequila Comisario tastings to specialty cocktails, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. The rodeo will also feature a "Tequila Comisario Tent" where guests can learn about the history and production of tequila, as well as sample all of Tequila Comisario double gold and platinum tequila expressions and flavorful handcrafted cocktails."We are thrilled to sponsor the Cody Stampede Rodeo this year," said CEO, Luis Cota. "It is a drink that has been a part of the cowboy culture for centuries, and we are excited to share this tradition with the Cody Stampede attendees and competitors. We believe it will add a new level of excitement and fun to the rodeo experience."The Cody Stampede Rodeo will take place from July 1st to July 4th, and tickets are now available. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this timeless tradition and experience the perfect combination of cowboys and tequila at the Cody Stampede Rodeo. For more information, visit the event's website or follow Tequila Comisario and The Cody Stampede Rodeo on social media for updates and announcements.**About Comisario Tequila:**Founded on a passion for excellence and tradition, Comisario Tequila is renowned for crafting ultra-premium spirits that embody Mexico's rich heritage and vibrant culture. With a legacy of craftsmanship and a pursuit of perfection, Comisario offers a range of highly awarded tequila expressions that celebrate the spirit of innovation and the essence of tradition. Tequila Comisario has Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, and Extra Anejo, all highly awarded in the industry, from Double Gold to Platinum. Comisario Tequilas are additive-free, all-natural, small-batch expressions and are widely available across America, where ultra-premium spirits are served and sold.

History of the American Rodeo fusion of cultures with Tequila Comisario and the Cody Stampede