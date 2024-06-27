Johnson City Man Charged Following Officer-Involved Shooting Incident

JOHNSON CITY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in charges being placed in connection to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Johnson City on Friday evening.

On June 21st, at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, TBI agents began investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 100 block of W. Chestnut Street. During the incident, two officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to the residence and encountered Brad Ward, who was armed with a shotgun. During the confrontation, Ward fired the weapon at the officers. The officers also fired, striking Ward. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

TBI agents obtained warrants charging Brad Ward (DOB: 1/1/72) with one count of Domestic Assault, one count of Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect, one count of Aggravated Child Endangerment, one count of Reckless Endangerment, one count of Aggravated Assault, one count of Aggravated Assault on a First Responder, and one count of Attempted First Degree Murder. Today, upon being released from the hospital, Ward was served and subsequently transported to the Washington County Jail. He is currently being held without bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.