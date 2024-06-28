Biomed Expo, Las Vegas Health and Wellness Expo, OCT 17-20, 2024, Alexis Park Resort
BIOMED EXPO IS ABOUT HEALTH, SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY & CONSCIOUSNESSLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HEALTH, SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY & CONSCIOUSNESS
The 33RD of the 5D Events in Biohacking Health and Wellness called Biomed EXPO or the Las Vegas Health and Wellness Expo returning to Las Vegas, Nevada, October 17-20, 2024 at the Alexis Park Resort Hotel on Harmon Ave in Las Vegas, and brings latest in Longevity, Biohacking, Plasma Technology, Stem Cell Research, Regenerative Medicine, Bio Photonics, Brain Health, Medical Technology, Medicine, Epigenetics, Biotech, Anti-Aging, Cancer Research, DNA Activation, Tesla Technology, PEMF systems, Skin Care, Red Laser, and Brain enhancement Technologies Expo/ Conference with world's leading experts in health, longevity, science & consciousness.
4 Days of B2B & B2C Health Expo Conference for Professionals & Consumers.
Biomed Expo ushers in new earth frequencies of biohacking and Trans-Humanism at the Alexis Park Resort, OCT 17-20, 2024, the Expo/ conference brings together a highly coveted group of physicians to defy the preconceived limits of the human body. With over 39 speakers and 100 lectures, workshops with 69 Exhibits, this healing fest has curated the leading minds behind the latest leaps in healing modalities in functional Wellness, Plasma Technology and Quantum Healing.
This year's programming will be the largest quantum leap to the future yet: medical researchers, doctors, and disclosure groups, Health Whistleblower will speak candidly on classified topics including: Biohacking, Advanced Plasma Technology, Tesla's discoveries, Therapeutic Benefits of far infrared energy, Healing power of PEMF machines, Healing with Quantum Lasers, Liver Detox, EMF Protection, Stem Cell therapy, Skin Care Technology, Hair Analysis, Cardio test, Heart Formulas, Red Laser Therapy, converging the disciplines of metaphysics and medicine to enhance human cognitive functions, extend lifespan, and expand extrasensory perceptions.
BIOMED EXPO is Sponsored by THERAPHI (Advanced Plasma Technology innovations)
Keynote Speakers:
***GOLD SPONSOR and Keynote Speaker Paul Harris, CEO of THERAPHI
**Keynote Speaker, Dr. Jeff Gross, M.D.
**Keynote Speaker Dr. Robert Young
Other Speakers: Chris O’Connor, Sir Bill Walsh®, Founder Saeed David Farman, Steven D. Kelley, Michael Dignam, Edwin Spina, Michelle Jewsbury, Phillip Wilson, Eric Dadmehr, Paul Esch, Sel Sarkin, Azucena Avila, Geraldine Orosco, Alan Bedian & Benton Ryer.
Master of Ceremonies: Michelle Jewsbury
Moderator of the Health Panel: Eric Dadmehr
BIOMED EXPO Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/biomed-expo-las-vegas-tickets-808397658157
The exhibit hall is free to visit with prior registration on ticket link must be18+.
***Early Bird One day ticket for general admissions for 4 day is only $99
***Early Bird 4-day Ticket for General Admission: $199 (Door Ticket is $299)
***Early Bird Full Event w/3 Dinner Banquets is: $439 (Door Ticket is $599)
***Each Dinner Banquet ticket is $120, comes with Buffet dinner, drinks & dance music
Dinner Menu: https://bizton.com/vegas-dinner-menu
Hotel Sleeping Rooms:
***ALEXIS PARK RESORT Hotel Rooms Reservation for BIOMED EXPO GROUP: https://bit.ly/3PRPQ4W
Biomed expo Group discount sleeping Room rates are $74 per night, except Friday and Saturday is $135 per night.
This event is a hybrid event, in person and streamed live for $199
#Biohacking #HealthEXPO #PlasmaTechnology #LasVegasEvents #HealthConference #Biomed #StemCell #Skincare #BrainHealth #Cancerresearch #Longevity
#TeslaTechnology #PEMF #QuantumHealing #BusinessEXPO #Conference
