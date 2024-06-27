Ricardo Patrón Appointed Deputy Chief of Staff and Emma Pettit as Press Secretary

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the appointments of Ricardo Patrón as Deputy Chief of Staff and Emma Pettit as Press Secretary. Pettit will begin serving as Press Secretary on July 1, 2024. Patrón will transition into the Deputy Chief of Staff role through the month of July. Deputy Chief of Staff Yusufi Vali will be moving out of the City to attend to family matters and will transition out of the role.

“Ricardo and Emma bring a wealth of experience, institutional knowledge, and passion for ensuring City Hall connects with residents in every neighborhood,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m thrilled that Ricardo is transitioning into this new critical role to build on our work to make Boston home for everyone and for Emma’s bold leadership of our Press Office. Their leadership will help Boston move forward in our work to deliver for all of Boston’s communities.”

Patrón will support Mayor Wu and Chief of Staff Tiffany Chu in leading the Mayor’s Cabinet and implementing Mayor Wu’s vision to make Boston a home for everyone. He will play a key role in advancing Mayor Wu’s priorities, strengthening City government to be responsive to residents’ needs and voices, and ensuring strong collaboration between City departments, local organizations, and other levels of government to effectively deliver programs and services.

“We are incredibly lucky to have such a strong team and to be able to promote from within,” said Chief of Staff Tiffany Chu. “Ricardo and Emma have been indispensable in the Mayor’s Office from day one, and I am overjoyed to partner with them even more closely in their new leadership roles as we continue to make impactful change across our organization and our city.”

“Ricardo and Emma embody the best of public service,” said outgoing Deputy Chief of Staff Yusufi Vali. “I am overjoyed in particular to have my post filled with Ricardo, who always puts our residents first, works to solve problems by bringing all parties and perspectives to the table, and leads with compassion.”

Patrón joined the administration as Mayor Wu's Press Secretary in January 2022. Before joining the administration he served as former City Councilor Lydia Edwards' chief of staff. His previous experience includes working as a teacher in the Milwaukee Public Schools and as a case manager in the Milwaukee County criminal justice system. Patrón was born in Mérida, Yucatán and immigrated to the United States as a child. He lives in East Boston with his wife Kathleen and their son Rafael. Patrón is a graduate of Marquette University with a Bachelors in International Affairs.

“I’m so thankful to Mayor Wu for this opportunity to serve our city in a new capacity,” said Ricardo Patrón. “I’m also grateful to Yusufi for his mentorship over the years and look forward to building on his work to make city government work effectively for every resident. Emma has been a leader in the press office for years and I’m excited for her continued leadership as she steps into her new role.”

As Press Secretary, Pettit will lead the Mayor’s Press Office. The Press Office serves as a liaison between the Mayor and reporters, conveying the Mayor’s policies through press conferences, interviews, public events, and press releases. The office works closely with the speechwriting, digital, and photography teams to convey a unified message about the Wu administration’s vision and to build transparency and trust.

Pettit has been a part of the Mayor’s press team since July 2019, serving three administrations. She worked as press assistant and deputy press secretary prior to becoming press secretary. Pettit is a graduate of Northeastern University with a Bachelors in Political Science and International Affairs. She lives in Dorchester. In her free time, she enjoys playing field hockey, running, spending time at the beach, trying new restaurants, and walking around the Arboretum. Pettit will serve under Chief of Communications Jessicah Pierre, who oversees the City’s press, speechwriting, digital, and photography teams.

“I’m very grateful to Mayor Wu, Jessicah and Ricardo for the opportunity to continue working with the press team in this new role,” said Emma Pettit. “Ricardo leads with transparency and passion, and I look forward to continuing his work to ensure residents are informed of the work of the Mayor and all City government.”

“Ricardo and Emma’s leadership has been instrumental to ensuring the City’s communications work empowers residents to feel connected to City government,” said Chief of Communications Jessicah Pierre.” I am very excited about their transitions and how their efforts will continue to drive Mayor Wu’s vision to make Boston home for everyone.”