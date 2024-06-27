HIV Testing Day Proclaimed in Saskatchewan

CANADA, June 28 - Released on June 27, 2024

Know Your HIV Status

Saskatchewan has proclaimed June 27 as Provincial Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Testing Day, which coincides with the annual National HIV Testing Day in Canada.

HIV Testing Day is an annual event highlighting the importance of regular HIV testing as a critical tool in the fight against the disease. This initiative aims to reduce the stigma around HIV testing and ensure everyone knows their status. HIV Testing Day presents a valuable opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of testing for HIV, and other sexually transmitted and blood borne infections (STBBIs).

"Getting tested for HIV is important so people can receive timely diagnosis, treatment and support," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "HIV is manageable and with early diagnosis and treatment, people infected with HIV can have long and productive lives and reduce the risk of transmission to others."

Saskatchewan has many HIV testing options available. Standard blood tests can take a few days for results, or rapid HIV point of care tests provide preliminary results within minutes and are confirmed by a lab test. HIV self-test kits are available at more than 40 locations across the province. The tests can be done at home and only require a small sample of blood from your fingertip.

"New HIV infections are often transmitted by people who don't know they have the virus," AIDS Programs South Saskatchewan Inc. (APSS) Executive Director Shiny Mary Varghese said. "Regular testing and early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to reducing transmissions. Get tested, get educated about HIV and break the stigma."

Saskatchewan's HIV Testing Policy recommends that HIV testing be considered at least once every five years in all adults. Testing may be repeated more frequently based on risk factors. APSS recommends regular testing every three months if you are sexually active, sharing drug use equipment or are pregnant.

Saskatchewan residents can get an HIV test through their physician, nurse practitioner, local public health office, community-based organization or testing clinic. Testing is free, confidential and available across the province. Information about HIV and testing, including testing locations, is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/hiv and www.skhiv.ca.

For information on HIV the public can also call HealthLine 811.

