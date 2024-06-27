Pay Iowa EASY Air Invoices on the DNR Payment Portal

In order to improve payment convenience, invoices from the Iowa Easy Air system can now be paid on the DNR Payment Portal. Invoices are generated through Iowa EASY Air for time associated with the drafting and issuance of major source construction permits and Title V operating permits. Online payments can be made through Iowa EASY Air only by registered users, but the DNR Payment Portal does not require users to have an Iowa EASY Air account or a login to pay an invoice. The new payment portal provides facility staff an additional option to pay Iowa EASY Air invoices.

In the DNR Payment Portal, click on “Pay Iowa EASY Air Invoices.” Then search for the invoice using the invoice number, facility name as it appears on the invoice, facility number, EIQ number, or project number. Add the invoice(s) to the cart and proceed to payment.

The invoices can be paid by credit/debit card or electronic check. The same charges and fees that apply with the payment of invoices through Iowa EASY Air will apply with use of the DNR Payment Portal. This includes a service charge of $1.50 for all payments and an additional 2.5% fee for credit/debit card transactions. DNR accepts the following credit cards: Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express. Please contact Wendy Walker at wendy.walker@dnr.iowa.gov if you have any questions.