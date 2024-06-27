North Carolina Business Court Changes Announced by Judicial Branch

Changes to the composition of the North Carolina Business Court, a division of the General Court of Justice that hears complex and significant cases arising in corporate and commercial law, were announced today by the Judicial Branch.

Chief Business Court Judge Louis A. Bledsoe, III, of Charlotte, N.C., announced his retirement effective January 1, 2025. Judge Bledsoe has served as a Business Court judge since 2014, and as Chief Judge since 2018.

Chief Justice Paul Newby will appoint Judge Michael L. Robinson of Winston-Salem, N.C., who has served on the North Carolina Business Court since 2016, as Chief Business Court Judge effective January 1, 2025.

Earlier today, the General Assembly confirmed Charlotte attorney A. Todd Brown to a Special Superior Court judgeship. Brown currently serves as the President of the North Carolina State Bar. Chief Justice Newby has announced his intent to designate Brown as a Business Court Judge once he assumes office.

"Congratulations to Todd Brown on his confirmation to the Superior Court bench," said Chief Justice Paul Newby. "I am proud to designate him as a Business Court Judge. I am grateful for the service of experienced attorneys and judges on North Carolina’s Business Court in furtherance of its mission to provide an appropriate forum for complex cases. I appreciate Chief Judge Bledsoe’s years of committed service and have confidence that Judge Robinson will maintain the effective administration of justice in complex cases as our next Chief Judge of the Business Court."

The Business Court’s docket includes those cases designated as complex business cases under G.S. 7A-45.4 and certain exceptional cases the Chief Justice assigns to the Business Court under Rules 2.1 and 2.2 of the General Rules of Practice and Procedure for the Superior and District Courts. Once a case is designated or assigned to the Business Court, all proceedings in the action are heard by the Business Court judge to whom the case has been assigned. The court consists of six special superior court judges, including a chief judge who oversees administrative matters in addition to a regular caseload.