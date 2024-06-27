TSA News Release: TSA at LIH advises travelers to arrive early and prepared during the summer travel season

Main, News Posted on Jun 27, 2024 in Airports News

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is advising travelers at airports across the country to plan ahead and arrive early and prepared for every step of the travel process. Summer travel volumes locally and nationally are up more than 5% from this same time last year.

On Sunday, June 23, TSA broke the all-time record for most people screened nationwide on a single day, screening 2.99 million people at 434 airports. TSA anticipates breaking another record for the number of passengers screened on Friday, June 28. With record numbers of people traveling, TSA is letting travelers know what they can expect when coming to the airport.

TSA staffs checkpoints to meet national wait time standards, which are 10 minutes and under in TSA PreCheck® lanes and 30 minutes and under in standard screening lanes. Throughout the summer at Lihue Airport (LIH), wait times will temporarily exceed these standards during peak travel times. Because of this, all passengers are urged to arrive inside the terminal at least two hours prior to their flight departure time.

The peak travel times at the LIH checkpoint daily are 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The busiest days to travel out of LIH every week are Thursday through Sunday.

To help prepare travelers, TSA offers the following tips:

Arrive in the airport more than two hours prior to flight departure.

Consider checking your luggage. Reducing the number of carry-on bags and personal items that need to be screened through the security checkpoint reduces wait times for all travelers.

Be prepared for the screening process. Don’t bring prohibited items to security checkpoint. Download the myTSA app and use the “Can I Bring?” feature to find out whether an item is allowed in your carry-on luggage or if it needs to be placed in checked luggage.

Helpful travel tips

Here are some tips to help all travelers have a smooth trip through the security checkpoint at any airport:

Arrive in the airport terminal at least two hours before flight departure time. Airlines routinely start boarding flights 40 minutes prior to departure time, so take this into account. Be sure to allow ample time to park, navigate to the terminal, check luggage and proceed through the TSA security screening checkpoint to the departure gate.

Review guidelines for traveling with children. Airlines can request proof of age documentation during check-in for children under age 12 traveling unaccompanied. Proof of age documentation must also be provided for children two years of age or younger planning to sit on an adult passenger’s lap. A birth certificate is acceptable proof of age.

Be prepared for any scenario. In the security checkpoint, have your photo identification and boarding pass readily available. This will keep you from slowing down the screening process for you and everyone behind you.

Listen to directions provided by TSA officers. The advisements are specific to the type of screening you will experience. The information given will make your screening experience quicker and smoother.

Pack smart. Always start with an empty bag to ensure you don’t inadvertently bring prohibited items to the security checkpoint. Place electronics larger than a cell phone and travel size liquids at the top of your carry-on so they can be easily accessed if you are required to remove them. Also, be sure that all liquids are 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or less if transporting them through the security checkpoint.

Get assistance with security screening prior to traveling. Ensure that carry-ons do not contain prohibited items since they slow down the security screening process. Reach out to TSA via social media and the @AskTSA account on Twitter or Facebook Messenger for real-time assistance. Travelers can also send a question by texting “Travel” to AskTSA (275-872).

Double-check your luggage. Many bags look alike. Prior to traveling, passengers should tag every piece of luggage with their name and address and include additional addresses inside each bag in the event the outside tag falls off. When retrieving luggage at baggage claim, it’s important for passengers to check these tags to ensure they’ve picked up the correct bag.

