Emergency guardrail repair on Kaumualiʻi Highway on Tuesday, September 30

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of a single lane closure on Kaumualiʻi Highway (Route 50) for emergency guardrail repair between mile post 5.4 to 5.6 near Kāhili Road on Tuesday, September 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Alternating traffic will be routed through the open lane.

The end of the guardrail was damaged in a motor vehicle crash the night of Sunday, September 28 and needs to be repaired within 48 hours of notice. Due to bird fledgling season, work cannot be performed at night.

For weekly lane closure information on Kauaʻi go to HDOTʻs website at, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

