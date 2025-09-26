Final Environmental Impact Statement released for Honoapi‘ilani Highway Improvements Project

Main, News Posted on Sep 26, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces that the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for the Honoapi‘ilani Highway Improvements Project has been published in the Federal Register and the state’s Environmental Notice.

The complete FEIS can be found on the Environmental Protection Agency site here and the state FEIS can be found here.

The publication of the FEIS ensures compliance with the National Environmental Protection Act and signifies that the necessary environmental analysis to move forward with a proposed action has been completed.

The proposed project to move a portion of Honoapi‘ilani Highway further away from the coastline is intended to provide a reliable transportation facility in West Maui by reducing the highway’s vulnerability to coastal hazards, including sea level rise, king tides and storms.

Over the past 10 years, this stretch of highway – from Pāpalaua Beach Park to Launiupoko – has been repaired multiple times after storm and high wave events damaged the highway.

HDOT conducted two public hearings and solicited written comments to gather public feedback on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the proposed project. The FEIS addresses much of the public feedback including the addition of a shared-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists, a second signalized intersection at Ehehene Street in Ukumehame, potential passing lanes between Ehehene Street and Luawai Street, and some infrastructure changes.

The estimated construction cost of the project with the changes is estimated at $298 million and is expected to begin in 2028.

More information can be found on the project website at: https://www.honoapiilanihwyimprovements.com/

