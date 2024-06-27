Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li Holds Political Consultations with State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs of Spain Diego Martínez Belío

On June 27, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li held political consultations with State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs of Spain Diego Martínez Belío in Beijing.

Deng Li said that next year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of China-Spain comprehensive strategic partnership. Both sides should implement the important common understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, adhere to mutual respect and mutual trust, keep close exchanges and cooperation, jointly promote the deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the European Union (EU), resolve differences through dialogue, and maintain the sound and steady development of China-EU relations.

Diego Martínez Belío said that Spain attaches great importance to developing its relations with China, firmly pursues the one-China policy, and hopes to strengthen high-level exchanges between the two countries and enhance cooperation in trade and investment, green energy, healthcare, culture and education. Spain advocates for an open economy and free trade, and is willing to play an active role in promoting exchanges and cooperation between the EU and China.

The two sides also had an exchange of views on international and regional issues.