USA PICKLEBALL & THE UNITED DAIRY INDUSTRY OF MICHIGAN ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL DAIRY MONTH

This partnership with the United Dairy Industry of Michigan is incredibly exciting as USA Pickleball and Michigan’s dairy farmers share a common goal of enriching the lives of students in schools.” — Jose Moreno, USA Pickleball Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball in the U.S., today announced a new partnership with the United Dairy Industry of Michigan (UDIM). The partnership coincides with June being National Dairy Month.

UDIM will serve as USA Pickleball’s Official Refuel Beverage, along as the official Pickleball in Schools partner. The partnership centers primarily around the objective of introducing pickleball to schools in Michigan through the integrated training of PE teachers and fueling students by highlighting dairy nutrition.

“This partnership with the United Dairy Industry of Michigan is incredibly exciting as USA Pickleball and Michigan’s dairy farmers share a common goal of enriching the lives of students in schools across the state of Michigan,” said Jose Moreno, USA Pickleball Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. “We look forward to working with the UDIM team to bring some exciting pickleball programs and initiatives to life, all with milk supporting the students’ ability to enjoy pickleball and staying active.”

Through the partnership, school districts in Michigan will have the opportunity to send a pickleball implementation team to attend a training event led by USA Pickleball’s youth and recreation team where attendees will be taught how to introduce pickleball into schools, including how to teach fellow teachers, and provided nutrition education to help their students get the nutrition they need to be strong students and athletes.

“We are thrilled to partner with USA Pickleball to promote physical activity and healthy habits in schools across Michigan," said Cortney Freeland, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at the United Dairy Industry of Michigan. "By integrating pickleball into school programs and emphasizing the importance of proper nutrition with milk as a refuel beverage, we aim to support the well-being and development of students. This collaboration is a fantastic opportunity to bring excitement and energy to physical education while encouraging lifelong healthy habits."

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

About the United Dairy Industry of Michigan

The United Dairy Industry of Michigan (UDIM) is dedicated to serving Michigan’s hard-working dairy farm families and promoting Michigan’s locally produced dairy products. UDIM is the umbrella organization for the American Dairy Association and Dairy Council of Michigan. These non-profit organizations provide dairy product promotion and nutrition education services on behalf of their funding members.