Netflix expands Albuquerque studio, boosting New Mexico’s film industry

ALBUQUERQUE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos on Thursday announced a significant expansion of the company’s Albuquerque Studios, further solidifying New Mexico’s role as a leading film and television production hub.

The expansion includes four new soundstages, three mills, one production office, and two stage support buildings.

“We’re proud to see Netflix deepen its roots in New Mexico, creating thousands of jobs and boosting our local economy,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “New Mexico’s talented film industry workforce, diverse landscapes and vibrant communities provide the perfect backdrop for Netflix’s innovative productions.”

The $2 billion commitment by Netflix is expected to create thousands of jobs and generate substantial economic benefits. The expanded studio, situated on 108 acres, will feature sustainability initiatives like solar power, geothermal heating, and electric vehicle chargers to reduce its carbon footprint.

“Our experience in New Mexico has been exceptional,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO, stated. “We appreciate the strong partnership with the state and local governments, the rich tapestry of landscapes, and the talented pool of creative talent and crew who bring a unique energy to our productions. We’re excited to expand our footprint and bring more opportunities to New Mexico.”

“This is more than just an expansion of Netflix’s facility, it’s an expansion of opportunities for our families,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “The film industry is transforming our economy, creating jobs, supporting local businesses, and spurring projects like the media academy at the Rail Yards. This growth continues to inspire and show people that they can build a future in film right here at home.”

Since the 2019 partnership with New Mexico, Netflix has produced 12 film and TV projects in the state, directly spending over $640 million and employing more than 4,000 residents.

“Netflix’s decision to expand their studio space in New Mexico is a tremendous vote of confidence in our state’s thriving film industry,” said Mark Roper, New Mexico Economic Development Department’s acting cabinet secretary. “This expansion will create better-paying jobs for New Mexicans, boost our local economies, and further solidify New Mexico as a production powerhouse.”

The state’s film and TV industry has grown significantly over the past two decades, with direct spending increasing by 51% to more than $794 million since 2019. The expansion aligns with Gov. Lujan Grisham’s efforts to solidify the film industry’s position as a key driver of economic growth in New Mexico.

Netflix’s productions have showcased numerous New Mexico locations, contributing to the state’s reputation as a prime filming destination. Notable productions include “Trigger Warning,” “American Primeval,” and “Pulse.”

“Netflix’s expansion and ongoing partnership with New Mexico is a cornerstone to our vision of becoming a globally revered, innovative, and sustainable media ecosystem that benefits our communities and residents statewide,” New Mexico Film Office Director Amber Dodson said.