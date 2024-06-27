Appointment of Members to the Management Committee of the Armagh Observatory and Planetarium
Communities Minister, Gordon Lyons MLA, has appointed Ruth Hunter, Gráinne McVeigh and Ronan O’Hara as Members of the Management Committee of the Armagh Observatory and Planetarium (AOP) with effect from 1 June 2024 to 31 May 2029.
AOP is a statutory body as set out in The Armagh Observatory and Planetarium (Northern Ireland) Order 1995. It is overseen by a Board of Governors, with the Board having delegated primary responsibility for the governance and management of the organisation to a Management Committee. AOP is sponsored by the Department for Communities (DfC).
Armagh Observatory was established in 1790, with it being the oldest scientific institution in Northern Ireland and the longest continuously operating astronomical research facility in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Armagh Planetarium is the oldest operating Planetarium in the UK and Ireland, having been in operation for more than 50 years as the public face of space and astronomy in Northern Ireland.
- These positions attract no remuneration, however there is a provision for out-of-pocket expenses.
- These appointments have been made in accordance with the Commissioner for Public Appointments for Northern Ireland’s (CPA NI) Code of Practice. All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process. However, CPA NI requires the political activity of appointees to be published. Any relevant details are provided in the below biographies.
- Biographical Details:
Prof Ruth Hunter is a Professor in Public and Planetary Health in higher education, focusing on how the urban environment can be improved for better population health and planetary health. She has experience in leading a range of research projects and working with a range of partners and stakeholders on key government policies and consultations. She is a Member of the Ministerial Advisory Group for Architecture and the Built Environment Northern Ireland. The commitment is two days per month unremunerated. She has not undertaken any political activity in the past five years.
Ms Gráinne McVeigh is Director of Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering and Life Sciences, at Invest NI, Northern Ireland’s economic development agency, responsible for promoting and developing companies in these sectors to compete internationally and encouraging new investment. In her career at Invest NI, Gráinne held the position of Head of International Sales and Marketing and before joining Invest Northern Ireland, Gráinne worked for SkillSoft Corporation, an online learning company where she managed global accounts. Gráinne has a degree in French from Lancaster University and an MBA in International Business from University of Ulster. Gráinne also holds a Diploma in Marketing, a Diploma in Personnel Management and a Diploma in Company Direction, from the Institute of Directors and is a Chartered Director. She holds no other public appointments and has not undertaken any political activity in the past five years.
Mr Ronan O’Hara is the CEO and Accountable Officer for Crown Estate Scotland through which he is responsible for all aspects of corporate governance and risk management. He has experience in supporting Local and Central Government in Northern Ireland and England, developing and maintaining a range of successful partnerships. He previously worked within the Strategic Investment Board, focussing on the delivery of the NI Executive’s Asset Management Strategy. He holds no other public appointments and has not undertaken any political activity in the past five years.
- Media enquiries via email to DFC Press Office.
- Follow us on Twitter @CommunitiesNI
- The Executive Information Service operates an out of hours service for media enquiries only between 1800hrs and 0800hrs Monday to Friday and at weekends and public holidays. The duty press officer can be contacted on 028 9037 8110.