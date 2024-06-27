Appointment of Members to the Management Committee of the Armagh Observatory and Planetarium

Prof Ruth Hunter is a Professor in Public and Planetary Health in higher education, focusing on how the urban environment can be improved for better population health and planetary health. She has experience in leading a range of research projects and working with a range of partners and stakeholders on key government policies and consultations. She is a Member of the Ministerial Advisory Group for Architecture and the Built Environment Northern Ireland. The commitment is two days per month unremunerated. She has not undertaken any political activity in the past five years.

Ms Gráinne McVeigh is Director of Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering and Life Sciences, at Invest NI, Northern Ireland’s economic development agency, responsible for promoting and developing companies in these sectors to compete internationally and encouraging new investment. In her career at Invest NI, Gráinne held the position of Head of International Sales and Marketing and before joining Invest Northern Ireland, Gráinne worked for SkillSoft Corporation, an online learning company where she managed global accounts. Gráinne has a degree in French from Lancaster University and an MBA in International Business from University of Ulster. Gráinne also holds a Diploma in Marketing, a Diploma in Personnel Management and a Diploma in Company Direction, from the Institute of Directors and is a Chartered Director. She holds no other public appointments and has not undertaken any political activity in the past five years.

Mr Ronan O’Hara is the CEO and Accountable Officer for Crown Estate Scotland through which he is responsible for all aspects of corporate governance and risk management. He has experience in supporting Local and Central Government in Northern Ireland and England, developing and maintaining a range of successful partnerships. He previously worked within the Strategic Investment Board, focussing on the delivery of the NI Executive’s Asset Management Strategy. He holds no other public appointments and has not undertaken any political activity in the past five years.

