Mannfolk Agency celebrates it's 25th year anniversary
BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mannfolk Public Relations, founded by Dorothy Mannfolk, a leading publicity and digital media agency is celebrating its 25th anniversary representing its growth and success within the luxury lifestyle categories. From health and wellness, beauty, interior design and fashion, hospitality, food and beverage, and consumer-packed goods, the agency specializes in brand development by securing consistent client coverage on leading digital media platforms, building partnerships and collaborations, and co-producing on-site activations.
The agency was founded over two decades ago recognizing a void for businesses seeking direct personalized relationships with experienced PR consultants, instead of being one of many clients at large corporate firms. As the media landscape shifted to digital from print, so did the agency, expanding its scope of editorial placements to online media and adapting current forms of engagement including influencer marketing, celebrity seeding, and building collaborations for clients. " One of the things I'm happiest about is the relationships I've built with co-workers and clients through the years, many of whom I'm still in touch with. I feel that one of the key reasons why our agency has longevity is because we've foreseen the changes in our industry and have always managed to stay ahead. Our team provides valuable experience which is one of our key strength," Says Dorothy Mannfolk. Through the years, Mannfolk PR has hosted events, and retail store openings, co-produced special collection showings, and managed numerous fashion shows, both front and back of house in New York and Los Angeles. Brands represented by the agency have been worn and photographed on red carpets during awards season and published in commercial and trade magazines.
While lifestyle industries remain a cornerstone of the agency, it has also since incubated the personal brands of thought leaders and professionals in the legal, medical, and corporate fields. By utilizing strategic and bespoke brand development campaigns, the agency has launched numerous emerging companies, individuals, and their services to a broader market - from mass to luxury - including international brands seeking to break into the US. Providing representation from locations in Los Angeles and New York, Mannfolk PR continues to build on its over twenty-year-plus reputation for reliable public relations and digital media work to deliver results for its roster of clients.
ABOUT MANNFOLK PR
Recognized by industry insiders as among the country's most dependable boutique public relations agencies, MANNFOLK PR has representatives in New York and Los Angeles, providing valuable contacts and services in the country's most important media centers. The agency specializes in securing top-tier media coverage and presence in a highly competitive environment in the US. Mannfolk has also been instrumental in introducing international brands from Europe, Asia, and Australia into the US and launching mainstream luxury brands in the US and overseas.
dorothy mannfolk
