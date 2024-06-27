CIDRZ Relocates its Head Office

The Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) has relocated its Head office from its old premises (Corner of Lukasu and Danny Pule roads in the Mass Media area) to its new offices located at stand number 378A/15 Main Street, Ibex Hill, Lusaka, Zambia.
Our telephone line and postal address remain the same. P.O Box 34681 | Tel: 0211.242/257/8/9
