Healthicity Announces Promotion of Kekin Gada to Chief Information Security Officer
Gada will leverage his extensive experience to lead cybersecurity and information technology effortsDRAPER, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthicity, an industry-leading provider of healthcare compliance and medical auditing software and solutions, announced that Kekin Gada has been promoted to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Gada brings nearly two decades of experience in software engineering, information technology, and infrastructure to the role.
Gada has been with Healthicity for over three years, serving as the Vice President of Development and Infrastructure. He brings a wealth of experience in software development and security to this leadership role.
As CISO, Gada is responsible for developing and executing an enterprise-wide information security strategy, including leading the implementation of security policies, managing risk assessments, and ensuring compliance with regulations.
“I’m thrilled and honored to lead Healthicity’s cybersecurity efforts,” Gada said. “Together, we’ll build on our strong foundation and create a cyber-aware culture to keep our data safe.”
Prior to joining Healthicity, Gada held roles as a software engineer and software architect for several technology companies. His industry expertise and in-depth cybersecurity knowledge support Healthicity’s commitment to compliance and information security for its clients.
“Kekin’s expertise and leadership are critical as we navigate a dynamic cybersecurity landscape,” said Darin Johnson, CEO of Healthicity. “We appreciate his dedication and commitment to staying ahead of the curve for our clients and for Healthicity.”
In addition to his education and work experience, Gada recently earned the prestigious Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) certification from ISC2, further demonstrating his commitment to information security.
About Healthicity
Healthicity is driven to bring simplicity to healthcare compliance and medical auditing. Healthicity’s auditing, compliance, and analytics solutions save time for compliance and auditing professionals and help create a safer environment for patients. Learn more at healthicity.com.
