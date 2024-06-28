CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market to Register Incremental Growth 2032, Asserts DelveInsight

CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market

June 28, 2024

DelveInsight's "CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Report:

The CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia market size was valued ~USD 75 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In the 7MM, the United States had the largest market size in 2021, amounting to about USD 55 million.

In September 2023, Beam Therapeutics initiated treatment of the first patient with BEAM-201 in august, an investigational allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy edited using quadruplex technology. BEAM-201 is currently undergoing Phase I/II clinical trials aimed at treating relapsed/refractory CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia/T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma (T-ALL/T-LL), a serious condition impacting both children and adults.

While most clinical studies use autologous CAR-T cells for treating B-ALL, the use of allogeneic CAR-T cells has also been reported in a limited number of clinical studies. Key players like Precision Biosciences (PBCAR0191), Cellectis (UCART22), Wugen (WU-CART-007), and Cellectis/Servier/Allogene (UCART19) are currently testing their allogeneic products.

The total number of incident cases of ALL in the US was around 6,200 in 2021 and is expected to rise during the forecast period.

In 2021, gender-specific cases of ALL in the US were approximately 3,500 for males and 2,700 for females.

In the US, type-specific cases of ALL showed that B-ALL made up about 85% of the incident cases, while T-ALL accounted for roughly 15%.

Key CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Companies: Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology, Eastern Cooperative, Beam Therapeutics Inc., Wugen, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Autolus Limited, Amgen Research (Munich) GmbH, Juventas Cell Therapy, Kiadis Pharma, Chongqing Precision Biotech, Takara Bio Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Orca Biosystems, Inc., and others

Key CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Therapies: CD7 CAR-T, Daratumumab, BEAM-201, WU-CART-007, LY3039478, AUTO3 (CD19/22 CAR T cells, Daratumumab, Blinatumomab (MT103), HY004, ATIR, pCAR-19B cells, TBI-1501, Apixaban, Orca-T, and others

The CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia market dynamics.

CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Overview

CAR T-cell therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) is a groundbreaking form of immunotherapy that leverages the body's own immune system to fight cancer. This therapy involves modifying a patient's T cells, a type of white blood cell, to target and kill leukemia cells.

CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2002–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Prevalent Cases of CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Genetic Mutation-specific Cases of CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Therapies and Key Companies

CD7 CAR-T: Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology

Daratumumab: Eastern Cooperative

BEAM-201: Beam Therapeutics Inc.

WU-CART-007: Wugen, Inc.

LY3039478: Eli Lilly and Company

AUTO3 (CD19/22 CAR T cells: Autolus Limited

Daratumumab:n Janssen Research & Development

Blinatumomab (MT103): Amgen Research (Munich) GmbH

HY004: Juventas Cell Therapy

ATIR: Kiadis Pharma

pCAR-19B cells: Chongqing Precision Biotech

TBI-1501: Takara Bio Inc.

Apixaban: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Orca-T: Orca Biosystems, Inc.

CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Strengths

Premium-price CAR-T cell therapies with better clinical profile expected to drive the growth of TALL market.

Collaborative efforts among pediatric oncology centers and research institutions enhance data sharing, standardization of treatment protocols, and access to specialized care for pediatric patients with T-ALL, improving overall treatment outcomes.

CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Opportunities

Rising awareness of targeted therapies amongst the population expected to drive the uptake of therapies.

Frontline setting is still relatively untapped and can provide the lucrative opportunities.

Scope of the CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Companies: Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology, Eastern Cooperative, Beam Therapeutics Inc., Wugen, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Autolus Limited, Amgen Research (Munich) GmbH, Juventas Cell Therapy, Kiadis Pharma, Chongqing Precision Biotech, Takara Bio Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Orca Biosystems, Inc., and others

Key CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Therapies: CD7 CAR-T, Daratumumab, BEAM-201, WU-CART-007, LY3039478, AUTO3 (CD19/22 CAR T cells, Daratumumab, Blinatumomab (MT103), HY004, ATIR, pCAR-19B cells, TBI-1501, Apixaban, Orca-T, and others

CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Therapeutic Assessment: CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia current marketed and CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia emerging therapies

CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Dynamics: CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia market drivers and CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

3. SWOT analysis of CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

4. CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Overview at a Glance

6. CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Disease Background and Overview

7. CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

9. CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Unmet Needs

11. CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Emerging Therapies

12. CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Drivers

16. CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Barriers

17. CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Appendix

18. CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

