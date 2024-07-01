Quadriplegic Athlete Aaron Baker Makes A Stop in Arizona for 'Adversity Into Adventure World Tour'
Diverse-Abled™ Athlete and Author On Inspirational Journey Benefitting the Adversity Into Adventure Foundation
At Adversity Into Adventure Foundation, we believe that adversity doesn’t define us; it’s how we respond to it that shapes our adventure.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recovering quadriplegic athlete and author Aaron Baker makes a stop on the global “Adversity Into Adventure World Tour” on Tuesday, July 2nd at 1:00 PM at Ability360, a 62,000-square-foot universally designed, accessible and transit-oriented non-profit resource center serving the disability community located at 5031 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85034.
Working to harness the power of community to uplift and inspire diverse-abled™ individuals across the globe, Baker will wheel, walk and roll his way around the globe in a self-powered journey spanning five continents. The ambitious trek will raise money for the 501 (c)(3) non-profit Adversity Into Adventure Foundation (AIA) which supports recreation, rehabilitation and neurological research supporting individuals with disabilities.
The Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center is co-located with the Ability360 Center. This universally-accessible sports and fitness center is designed to bring people together with all different types of disabilities, of all ages, to encourage wellness, physical fitness and nutritional health. The 45,000-square-foot sports, fitness and aquatics center is the first of its kind in the Western United States. In addition to hosting competitive sports programs for persons with disabilities, the center accommodates fitness, health and wellness programs.
Community members are invited to attend a social gathering along Baker's domestic leg of the self-propelled, cross-country journey along historic U.S. Route 66 and will include meetups and stops in California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Chicago, Il. "We aim to equip individuals with the tools, experiences, and support necessary to overcome obstacles and turn adversity into a catalyst for self-discovery,” said Aaron Baker, Founder of the organization.
Baker, a former professional motorsports athlete survived a tragic accident in 1999 in which he suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury which left him paralyzed from the chin down. Despite doctors’ prognosis that Baker would be unlikely to regain enough mobility to even feed himself again, Baker defied the odds and persevered in his recovery and today he is a husband, father, speaker and ardent adventure athlete. Baker also authored the inspirational memoir, “The Rebellious Recovery” and was the subject of a documentary, “Coming To My Senses.” In addition, Baker is the co-founder of the Center of Restorative Exercise and sits on the board of directors of the Wings For Life Foundation among other non-profit and community-based organizations.
ABOUT AARON BAKER
In 1999, as a professional motorsports athlete, Aaron Baker sustained a career-ending spinal cord injury fracturing cervical vertebrae 4, 5, 6—rendering him a quadriplegic, paralyzed from the chin down. Medical professionals gave Baker a “one in a million” chance of ever feeding himself again. From the onset of his injury, Baker focused on rebuilding and redefining his life by becoming a student of his mind and body—and mastering a set of fundamental tools he still uses and shares with others daily.
Today, Baker is a husband, father and adventure athlete. He wrote his memoir “The Rebellious Recovery” and was the subject of a documentary, “Coming To My Senses” and co-founded the Center Of Restorative Exercise. Baker also sits on the Board of Directors for Los Angeles-based non-profit, Artists For Trauma and is a Spinal Cord Injury Lifestyle Specialist and author for Shield Healthcare. www.imaaronbaker.com
ABOUT ADVERSITY INTO ADVENTURE FOUNDATION
With a commitment to fostering resilience and personal development, the Adversity Into Adventure Foundation aims to raise funds to support neurological science and research along with hospitals and organizations focusing on recreation, rehabilitation and outreach supporting the healing of spinal cord injuries with an emphasis on collaborations with local communities, volunteers, corporate sponsors, and donors to fulfill its mission of affecting positive change for those living with and recovering from spinal cord injuries. For more information about Adversity Into Adventure Foundation, ways to get involved, or to support their initiatives, please visit www.adversityintoadventure.org/donate
Katelyn Devine Baker
Adversity Into Adventure Foundation
contact@adversityintoadventure.org
