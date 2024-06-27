US 60 closure extended today between Superior and Globe

SUPERIOR – A planned closure of US 60 between Superior and Globe scheduled to end at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 27, has been extended until further notice due to an unexpected delay with rock blasting for a project replacing the Queen Creek Bridge, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Until ADOT can reopen the highway, a detour will remain in place on state routes 77 and 177 through Winkelman. The roughly 68-mile detour between Superior and Globe takes about an hour and includes a 10 percent grade.

When blasting is needed, ADOT schedules closures of US 60 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Closures don’t occur every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but are limited to those days.

The blasting is part of a $44.7 million project to replace the Queen Creek and nearby Waterfall Canyon bridges. The project began this spring and is expected to continue into 2026.

For more information, please visit azdot.gov/US60QueenCreekBridgeProject, Also, please visit az511.gov for the most current information on US 60 restrictions or closures.