Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,328 in the last 365 days.

US 60 closure extended today between Superior and Globe

SUPERIOR – A planned closure of US 60 between Superior and Globe scheduled to end at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 27, has been extended until further notice due to an unexpected delay with rock blasting for a project replacing the Queen Creek Bridge, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Until ADOT can reopen the highway, a detour will remain in place on state routes 77 and 177 through Winkelman. The roughly 68-mile detour between Superior and Globe takes about an hour and includes a 10 percent grade.

When blasting is needed, ADOT schedules closures of US 60 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Closures don’t occur every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but are limited to those days.

The blasting is part of a $44.7 million project to replace the Queen Creek and nearby Waterfall Canyon bridges. The project began this spring and is expected to continue into 2026. 
For more information, please visit azdot.gov/US60QueenCreekBridgeProject, Also, please visit az511.gov for the most current information on US 60 restrictions or closures.

You just read:

US 60 closure extended today between Superior and Globe

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more