ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 28-July 1) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – A stretch of westbound Interstate 10 near Sky Harbor Airport will be narrowed to three lanes this weekend (June 28-July 1) for construction work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and 24th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday (June 30) for bridge and barrier construction as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 off- and on-ramps at 40th Street closed (consider using the ramps at 32nd Street). Southbound SR 143 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. For more information visit: i10BroadwayCurve.com .

Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Priest Drive and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday (June 30) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Detour: Allow extra travel time and consider using northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). For more information visit: i10BroadwayCurve.com . Note : Guadalupe Road closed in both directions near I-10 for approximately three weeks starting late Sunday night (12:01 a.m. Monday, July 1) for utility work. Consider using Elliot Road as an alternate route.

Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Loop 303 closed from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights (June 28-29) and from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 1) for a freeway pavement improvement project. Detour : Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive traffic can use northbound 43rd Avenue or the northbound I-17 frontage road to Dove Valley Road to enter southbound I-17.

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app or by calling 511.