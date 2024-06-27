Hunter Syndrome Market to Exhibit Moderate Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2024-2034), Investigates DelveInsight

Hunter Syndrome Market

DelveInsight’s Hunter Syndrome Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

The Hunter Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hunter Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hunter Syndrome market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Hunter Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hunter Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hunter Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Hunter Syndrome market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Hunter Syndrome Market Report:

The Hunter Syndrome market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In February 2024, REGENXBIO presented key findings at the 20th Annual WORLDSymposium from the Phase I/II/III CAMPSIITE trial of RGX-121, aimed at treating children up to 5 years old diagnosed with MPS II. The pivotal phase of the trial successfully achieved its primary endpoint with statistically significant results. These outcomes endorse plans for a BLA submission in 2024, utilizing the accelerated approval pathway.

The estimated number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Hunter syndrome in the 7MM was approximately 1,190 in 2023, and this figure is expected to rise in the coming years.

In the United States, there were approximately 525 diagnosed prevalent cases of Hunter syndrome in 2023.

In 2023, the United States reported nearly 65% of severe cases among the severity-specific cases of Hunter syndrome.

In 2023, approximately 70% of Hunter syndrome cases in Japan were classified as severe.

Key Hunter Syndrome Companies: Homology Medicine, Denali Therapeutics, Regenxbio, Takeda, JCR Pharmaceuticals, GC Pharma, Regenxbio, Sangamo Therapeutics, ArmaGen , and others

Key Hunter Syndrome Therapies: HMI-203, DNL310, RGX-121, SHP-609/ TAK-60, and others

The Hunter Syndrome epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Hunter Syndrome rarely affects females

Hunter Syndrome Overview

Hunter syndrome, also known as mucopolysaccharidosis II (MPS II), is a rare genetic disorder that primarily affects males. It is caused by a deficiency of the enzyme iduronate-2-sulfatase (I2S), which is essential for breaking down certain complex sugars called glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) or mucopolysaccharides.

Hunter Syndrome Market

The dynamics of the Hunter Syndrome market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

“Hunter Syndrome pipeline is robust and possess multiple potential drugs in late and mid stage developments to be launched in the near future. JR-141 is currently in the phase III stage of development followed by TAK-609 in phase II clinical development and DNL310, RGX-121, and in phases I/II clinical development.”

Hunter Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hunter Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hunter Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hunter Syndrome in the 7MM

Severity-based Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hunter Syndrome in the 7MM

Hunter Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hunter Syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hunter Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hunter Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hunter Syndrome Therapies and Key Companies

HMI-203: Homology Medicine

DNL310: Denali Therapeutics

RGX-121: Regenxbio

SHP-609/ TAK-609: Takeda

Hunter Syndrome Market Strengths

Hunter Outcome Survey (HOS) is the an available active and proficient registry that collects data to increase understanding of Hunter syndrome; this helps the market of MPS II with an excellent tool to capture patient pool.

The major strength of the MPS II market is that with the emergence of enzyme replacement therapies as well as gene therapies, pipeline is also increasing.

Hunter Syndrome Market Opportunities

The key pipeline therapies, expected to get launched in the market as early as possible, hold several partnerships and collaborations along with the designations from the US FDA and the EMA.

The current treatment options are very few for treating patients with MPS II, which open a platform of new therapies to boon the market of Hunter Syndrome

Scope of the Hunter Syndrome Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Hunter Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Hunter Syndrome current marketed and Hunter Syndrome emerging therapies

Hunter Syndrome Market Dynamics: Hunter Syndrome market drivers and Hunter Syndrome market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Hunter Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hunter Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

