Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market to Exhibit Rapid Growth Rate From (2024-2034), Investigates DelveInsight

The OCD market size was valued approximately USD 11,00 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market Report:

The Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market size was valued approximately USD 11,00 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2022, there were approximately 12,082,000 prevalent cases of OCD across the 7MM. It is anticipated that these numbers will rise by the year 2034.

In the EU4 countries and the UK, Germany had the highest number of OCD cases, approximately ~2,121,000 in 2022, with expectations of an increase by 2034.

In 2022, Japan had approximately 2,150,000 prevalent cases of OCD, representing around 18% of the total OCD cases across the 7MM.

In 2022, there were approximately 7,212,000 diagnosed cases of OCD across the 7MM. These cases are projected to rise by 2034.

In the UK, around 100,000 cases of OCD were prevalent among males and approximately 356,000 cases among females in 2022. These numbers are anticipated to rise by 2034.

In 2022, the lowest number of age-specific prevalent OCD cases were seen in individuals aged 60 and above, while the highest number of cases occurred in the 30–44 age group in France.

The Obsessive Compulsive Disorder epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the occurrence of gender-specific cases of OCD is more in females than in males

The Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Obsessive Compulsive Disorder pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market dynamics.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Overview

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is a widespread, persistent, and long-lasting mental illness in which a person experiences uncontrollable, recurrent thoughts (also known as "obsessions") and/or behaviours (sometimes known as "compulsions") that they feel the need to repeat.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

Prevalent Cases of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Therapies and Key Companies

Troriluzole: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Fluvoxamine maleate: AbbVie

BHV-4157: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Quetiapine: AstraZeneca

Reclaim®: MedtronicNeuro

Bitopertin: Hoffmann-La Roche

topiramate: Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical

Escitalopram: Forest Laboratories

Duloxetine: Eli Lilly and Company

Topiramate: Janssen-Ortho Inc

Paliperidone: Ortho-McNeil Janssen Scientific

pregabalin: Pfizer

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market Drivers

Negative lifestyle practices like unhealthy eating habits,smoking, lack of abundant sleep, and sedentary routine further proliferate anxiety disorders among individuals.

Even though the emerging pipeline for OCD is not robust, the expected approval of troriluzole, a late-stage drug candidate with novel MoA, would drive the market.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market Barriers

SRIs, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, and CBT are the mainstay of treatment for OCD. Therapies with novel MoAs are required to exhibit better efficacy and fewer side effects.

Although several clinical, environmental, and biological predictors of response have been reported, delivering more personalized treatments for OCD is not a reality thus far.

Scope of the Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Companies: iohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AbbVie, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, MedtronicNeuro, Hoffmann-La Roche, Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical, Forest Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen-Ortho Inc., Ortho-McNeil Janssen Scientific, Pfizer, and others

Key Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Therapies: Troriluzole, Fluvoxamine maleate, BHV-4157, Troriluzole, Quetiapine, Reclaim®, Bitopertin, topiramate, Escitalopram, Duloxetine, Topiramate, Paliperidone, pregabalin, and others

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Therapeutic Assessment: Obsessive Compulsive Disorder current marketed and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder emerging therapies

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market Dynamics: Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market drivers and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

