Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,341 in the last 365 days.

S. 3335, Retired Law Enforcement Officers Continuing Service Act

S. 3335 would authorize a new grant program for the Department of Justice (DOJ) to help state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies hire retired officers to provide training and assist with civilian tasks. Those tasks would include assisting with certain investigations, conducting forensic analysis, and reviewing camera footage. The bill would require the inspector general within DOJ to audit the recipients of grants and report to the Congress annually on the findings. 

CBO estimates that, in total, implementing S. 3335 would cost $2 million over the 2024-2029 period. Using information from DOJ about the scope of similar grant programs, CBO estimates that 10 law enforcement agencies would receive an annual grant of about $25,000 each. CBO expects each grant would, on average, support the hiring of two retired officers. On that basis, CBO estimates that implementing the grant program would cost $2 million over the 2024-2029 period. CBO expects that the auditing and reporting requirements would cost less than $500,000 over the same period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds. 

You just read:

S. 3335, Retired Law Enforcement Officers Continuing Service Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more