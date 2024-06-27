S. 3335, Retired Law Enforcement Officers Continuing Service Act

S. 3335 would authorize a new grant program for the Department of Justice (DOJ) to help state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies hire retired officers to provide training and assist with civilian tasks. Those tasks would include assisting with certain investigations, conducting forensic analysis, and reviewing camera footage. The bill would require the inspector general within DOJ to audit the recipients of grants and report to the Congress annually on the findings.

CBO estimates that, in total, implementing S. 3335 would cost $2 million over the 2024-2029 period. Using information from DOJ about the scope of similar grant programs, CBO estimates that 10 law enforcement agencies would receive an annual grant of about $25,000 each. CBO expects each grant would, on average, support the hiring of two retired officers. On that basis, CBO estimates that implementing the grant program would cost $2 million over the 2024-2029 period. CBO expects that the auditing and reporting requirements would cost less than $500,000 over the same period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.