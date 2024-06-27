Submit Release
H.R. 5535, Insurance Data Protection Act

H.R. 5535 would eliminate the authority of the Department of the Treasury’s Federal Insurance Office (FIO) and Office of Financial Research (OFR) to subpoena insurance companies for data or information. The bill also would require federal financial regulators to coordinate with relevant federal and state regulators and consult publicly available databases prior to collecting data or information from an insurance company. Federal financial regulators under the bill include the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Federal Reserve, Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), OFR, and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

