Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Legislation to Modernize Sex Crimes Laws

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, June 27, 2024

Contact:

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after the General Assembly passed H591, legislation that will modernize North Carolina’s sex crimes laws to address the emerging threats artificial intelligence (AI) poses to kids and families. The bill passed the House and Senate unanimously and will now go to the Governor.

“Keeping our children safe is job one for all of us. AI is being abused for child pornography, sextortion, and revenge porn in North Carolina. Until now, our laws have lagged behind technology. This bill will give law enforcement and prosecutors the tools they need to keep kids and adults safe from AI sex crimes. I’m proud to have helped draft and champion this bill to help protect North Carolinians from exploitation. I commend the General Assembly for passing it unanimously, and I thank Rep. Ted Davis and Sens. Amy Galey and Danny Britt for their leadership and the SBI and Conference of DAs for their partnership.”

###