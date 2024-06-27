ESALON CUSTOM HOME HAIR COLOR COMPANY REVEALS THE TOP FIVE SUMMER HAIR COLOR TRENDS
EINPresswire.com/ -- eSalon, the first and only truly custom home hair color company, has curated this season’s summer hair color trends for the sunny days ahead. eSalon’s team of professional colorists predicted five vacation-ready hair colors that will be trending all season long. From softening the hair color shade, adding subtle dimension, or going for a completely new hue, eSalon reveals the top summer hair colors trends to transform hair from lounging poolside to a tropical destination.
SUNNY CINNAMON
For those who love a rich and warm look, Sunny Cinnamon is a sun swept shade that combines the depth of burnt auburn with the brightness of copper, giving hair a naturally radiant finish.
BLENDED BRUNETTE
Blended Brunette is all about seamless transitions and natural highlights. This color merges various shades of brown to create a multidimensional, sunlit effect. This shade is optimal for brunettes looking to add a bit of sparkle and dimension without going too light. The result is a nuanced color fit for beachside brunch with the girls.
PEACH BLONDE
Juicy and sweet, Peach Blonde is a playful blend of soft peach tones and a classic blonde base, providing a fresh and fruity hue. This shade is ideal for anyone looking to experiment with a lighter, more whimsical color.
CHILLED CHARDONNAY
Inspired by the creamy, buttery qualities of a glass of Chardonnay, this hair color is a sophisticated take on the everyday blonde. Chilled Chardonnay features soft blonde highlights with just a hint of gold, creating an elegant and laidback look for a refined, yet trendy summer look. Cheers to that!
TOASTED COPPER
Toasted Copper breathes new life into a traditional red hair color with subtle highlights, adding a warm and sunkissed glow. This shade blends rich, earthy tones, giving a vibrant yet natural appearance. For those looking to enhance their hair with a hint of radiant warmth, this shade captures the energy of summer.
To achieve these sunkissed shades at home, eSalon’s expert colorists can craft the ultimate color goal with the award-winning Custom Hair Color Set. To discover more, please visit eSalon.com, and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.
###
About eSalon
eSalon is reinventing the way women color their hair by creating a fully customized professional-grade home hair color that’s made-to-order and shipped directly to their doors. Every order is formulated and dispensed on-demand in its Los Angeles and London production facilities with over 332k unique color combinations created and over 13 million orders shipped to-date throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
pr@esalon.com
SUNNY CINNAMON
For those who love a rich and warm look, Sunny Cinnamon is a sun swept shade that combines the depth of burnt auburn with the brightness of copper, giving hair a naturally radiant finish.
BLENDED BRUNETTE
Blended Brunette is all about seamless transitions and natural highlights. This color merges various shades of brown to create a multidimensional, sunlit effect. This shade is optimal for brunettes looking to add a bit of sparkle and dimension without going too light. The result is a nuanced color fit for beachside brunch with the girls.
PEACH BLONDE
Juicy and sweet, Peach Blonde is a playful blend of soft peach tones and a classic blonde base, providing a fresh and fruity hue. This shade is ideal for anyone looking to experiment with a lighter, more whimsical color.
CHILLED CHARDONNAY
Inspired by the creamy, buttery qualities of a glass of Chardonnay, this hair color is a sophisticated take on the everyday blonde. Chilled Chardonnay features soft blonde highlights with just a hint of gold, creating an elegant and laidback look for a refined, yet trendy summer look. Cheers to that!
TOASTED COPPER
Toasted Copper breathes new life into a traditional red hair color with subtle highlights, adding a warm and sunkissed glow. This shade blends rich, earthy tones, giving a vibrant yet natural appearance. For those looking to enhance their hair with a hint of radiant warmth, this shade captures the energy of summer.
To achieve these sunkissed shades at home, eSalon’s expert colorists can craft the ultimate color goal with the award-winning Custom Hair Color Set. To discover more, please visit eSalon.com, and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.
###
About eSalon
eSalon is reinventing the way women color their hair by creating a fully customized professional-grade home hair color that’s made-to-order and shipped directly to their doors. Every order is formulated and dispensed on-demand in its Los Angeles and London production facilities with over 332k unique color combinations created and over 13 million orders shipped to-date throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
pr@esalon.com
eSalon
Ballantines PR
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other