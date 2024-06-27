Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,337 in the last 365 days.

Farmers Market Spotlight: Milton

By Connor Sweeney with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets

In this week’s Farmers Market Spotlight, I visited the Milton farmers market. Located in a well-kept plot at Bombardier Park, this farmers market was on the smaller side but was packed with diversity amongst its stands.

A conversation that stood out to me was with Mark Montalban from Green Acres Homestead. Mr. Montalban owns 1/3rd of an acre in Burlington and on that property, he has ducks, chickens, rabbits, honeybees, mushrooms, and some produce. His stand had homemade pesto, currant syrups, honey, and much more. Mr. Montalban was very knowledgeable about his work, and I learned a lot.

What was very neat about this farmers market were the various start-up businesses in its space. Ranging from handkerchiefs for dogs, to custom chalkboards, to jewelry, and homemade soaps and incense, these startups covered a plethora of categories. Farmers markets contain all kinds of goodies in them, and the Milton farmers market is a perfect example of it.

A highlight from my experience was meeting a friend from the Jericho farmers market Nancy Elizabeth. Ms. Elizabeth travels to many farmers markets across Vermont and sells small pieces of stained-glass jewelry made of leftover glass from her art.  Each necklace and earring are intricately made and very beautiful.

I had a great time at the Milton Farmers Market and would highly recommend that you visit it. Whether that be for farm fresh produce or the products at the start-up businesses, this market has a lot to offer.

Special Shoutout to:

  • @ montalban537 (Instagram)
  • @ Nancy Elizabeth Studio (Facebook)

For a full listing of Vermont’s farmers markets visit (Here)

 

You just read:

Farmers Market Spotlight: Milton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more