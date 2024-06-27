Discover nature with MDC Cape Nature Center’s free July programs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Discover nature in July with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free programs!

Learn to Fish: Engler Park Fishing Clinic | 9 a.m. – noon on July 3 at Engler Park in Farmington | Registration not required.

Fishing is a great opportunity to engage with our natural resources, grow close to family, and create memories that will last a lifetime! Join us at Giessing Lake in Engler Park for a free fishing opportunity. Fishing equipment and bait will be provided, and no registration or permit necessary.

Conservation Adults: Nature Center Game Night | 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on July 11 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

Join the boardgame club for nature lovers! We’ll begin with a short program highlighting a different nature-themed board game, and how it relates to Missouri’s mission to have world class fish, forests, and wildlife. After the intro… let the games begin! You’ll find something for all experience levels, though these games are most appropriate for ages 12 and older. You are welcome to bring any snacks and non-alcoholic beverages you wish, as well as nature-themed board games to share from your collection!

Exhibit Animal Feeding: Feeding Frenzy | 10 – 10:30 a.m. on July 18 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

Discover the importance of Missouri reptiles and amphibians and discover what it takes to keep our education animals happy and healthy! Visit as we introduce and feed several different reptiles and amphibians. Youth and adult organizations welcome!

Learn to Fish: Sikeston Recreational Complex Fishing Clinic | 9 a.m. – noon on July 19 at Sikeston Recreational Complex CAP Lake | Registration not required.

Fishing is a great opportunity to engage with our natural resources, grow close to family, and create memories that will last a lifetime! Participants will be provided fishing equipment and bait free of charge, with no registration or permit necessary.

Migratory Bird Hunting: Getting Ready for Dove Season | 1 – 2:30 p.m. on July 20 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

With summer reaching its midway point, a lot of people are starting to break out their shotguns getting them ready for dove season. In this program we’ll talk about all the things you need to get ready for dove season and have a successful hunt in September!

Program Registration

Advance registration is required for most programs and can be completed online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email.

Check out details for all of MDC’s free July events online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. Don’t forget to register your children and homeschool students for Little Acorns and Babes in the Woods story times. And be sure to visit this month’s artist exhibit featuring nature center staff and volunteers!

Cape Nature Center will be visiting local libraries and farmers markets this summer – be sure to stop by!

If you’re having difficulty registering online, you may contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Stay Connected

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.