July 1 is Last Day to Apply for Federal Assistance

COLUMBUS – Homeowners and renters with disaster-related damage or loss from the March 14 tornadoes in Auglaize, Crawford, Darke, Delaware, Hancock, Licking, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Richland and Union counties have just a few more days to apply with FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). July 1 is the last day you can file an application.

No need to wait. People with damage or loss do not need to wait for contractor estimates or insurance settlements to apply. In fact, you shouldn’t wait. You need to get your application in by July 1, even if that application will need more information or documentation.

FEMA and insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payouts, but FEMA may be able to help with costs that insurance doesn't cover. For each type of assistance, FEMA will look at the insurance payout and compare it to the verified damage or loss.

Apply now. People can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app, or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. (If they use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, they should give FEMA their number for that service.) FEMA offers grants for temporary lodging, basic home repairs and other disaster-related expenses like primary vehicle repair or replacement, medical expenses, moving and storage costs, and essential household items.

Disaster Loans. After applying for FEMA assistance, you don’t need to wait to apply for a loan from the SBA. You don’t want to miss out on SBA’s help with disaster-related expenses that FEMA grants don’t cover. There is no cost to apply, and you are under no obligation to accept a loan if approved. Homeowners, renters, businesses and certain private non-profit organizations can learn more about SBA low-interest Physical Disaster Loans that can go towards repairing and replacing disaster-damaged property, by going online to www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance.

After July 1. FEMA specialists remain available at 800-621-3362 to help you – with checking application status, with updating application information, with clarification on letters from FEMA. You also can visit their DisasterAssistance.gov account to learn your application status, update information, and submit additional documentation, like an insurance settlement letter.