AUDIOTOOL PARTNER WITH ESPORTS WORLD CUP FOR AN EPIC REMIX COMPETITION

WINNERS WILL WORK WITH SPITFIRE AUDIO AND ABBEY ROAD STUDIOS

This partnership is more than a great series of contests for us; our goal is to offer a stage where music and gaming cultures meet.” — Andreas Jacobi, Audiotool CEO and Co-Founder.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audiotool - a free, online music production studio - partners with the Esports World Cup 2024 to deliver a global remix contest series, judged by a panel of industry professionals.Audiotool is proud to announce its partnership with the 2024 Esports World Cup. Over the course of 10 weeks, Audiotool will host a series of game audio remix contests. The series will allow producers of all backgrounds to pit their music production skills against the rest of the world. Finalists will be judged by a carefully selected panel of industry professionals. Prizes include over $25,000 worth of music production equipment, Spitfire Audio LABS + subscriptions, and the opportunity to work with LABS by Spitfire Audio on a sample pack at Abbey Road Studios.How do the remix contests work?The Contests will be around remixing the Official Esports World Cup anthem Track produced by Brian Tyler.The stems of the anthem track will be available on Audiotool. Anyone is invited to create a remix - inspired by the game sounds of the different games that run in the main competition. A winning track is selected for each of the games as well as an overall winner who wins the additional top prize. More info on how to enter the competition https://ewc.audiotool.com/ The panel of judges includes:Ken Lewis: Renowned mix engineer for Taylor Swift, known for his expertise in the pop music industry.Oak Felder: Acclaimed producer for Demi Lovato and Nicki Minaj, celebrated for his contributions to modern pop and R&B.Flosstradamus: Influential electronic music duo with a significant following in the EDM community.WLPWR: Esteemed hip-hop producer and collaborator with Eminem and Wiz Khalifa.Michael Maas: Noted composer for films like Dune and Tenet, and games such as Call Of Duty.Rance Dopson: Founder of 1500 Sound Academy, multi-instrumentalist, producer of JayZ.The Top Prize:This high-profile panel of judges will select an overall winner. Along with a plus one, the ultimate winner will be flown to London to collaborate with leading virtual instrument developer Spitfire Audio on a commercial sample pack. As well as this money-can’t-buy experience, the winner will receive full credit and payment for their work. The sound library will be created with the final winner and Spitfire Audio at Abbey Road Studios. The winner will have the opportunity to work in one of the most legendary recording studios in the world with some of the best musicians in the world. Spitfire Audio have a track record for creating some of the most advanced and intricate sample libraries made, recorded by Grammy Award-winning engineers.“This will be an incredible experience for one extremely talented individual. We’re really excited to present the winner with this opportunity, but also to collaborate with an emerging music-maker and see what they can do when given world class resources in this iconic space” said Spitfire Audio Co-Founder Paul Thomson.The other Prizes include:The winner of each of the 18 contests will win a one-year Spitfire Audio LABS+ subscription.Music production hardware and software worth over $25,000:Shure: MV7 + mic - Novation Launchkey 88 (MIDI Controller) - Focusrite: Scarlett 2i2 Studio (Interface, headphones, mic) - Sonarworks: SoundID Reference for Speakers & Headphones w/mic - SynchroArts: Vocal Production Bundle - Universal Audio: SC1 Condenser Mic w/ Modeling - LANDR Mastering Plugin and 1 year of LANDR Studio - 1500 Sound Academy: Full suite of their 6 on demand courses - The Jamstik MIDI Guitar---------------About AudiotoolAudiotool is a free, powerful cloud-based music production tool that was built to make it easier to collaborate. The company’s mission is to make music production accessible to everyone and connect creators globally. The award-winning online digital audio workstation (DAW) offers free access for anyone, paired with the strong educational support from a highly engaged community. Audiotool connects musicians, producers and students worldwide. Collaborating on tracks in real-time, learning music production skills with and from others while sharing progress with talented people from all over the world are unique features of Audiotool.About Esports World CupThe Esports World Cup is an elite multi-genre esports competition that will take place annually in Saudi Arabia from 2024 during July and August in a world-class venue in Riyadh Boulevard City. The EWC will offer the largest prize pool in esports and feature the most popular esports titles across all major gaming genres. It will welcome a new cross-game competition format, awarding prizes for individual game titles and club performances. It is designed for both professional esports players and gaming enthusiasts, with qualifiers to provide as many teams as possible with the opportunity to participate, along with a thrilling calendar of on-the-ground activations, live entertainment, and competitions for fans.About Spitfire AudioSpitfire Audio is the leading creator of sounds and sample libraries for composers and music makers, uniting pioneering artists with pioneering sounds and music technology.Partnering with outstanding affiliates including the world’s most exceptional composers and musicians, celebrated recording studios, Abbey Road and AIR Studios, and the renowned BBC Symphony Orchestra, has cemented Spitfire Audio’s global reputation as the premier music sound library company.Spitfire Audio records and curates the best sounding virtual instruments, utilising in-house developed music technology and advanced software devices.Spitfire Audio launched LABS in 2018. The ever expanding, eclectic series of samples now has 36 million downloads and 2.6 million users. Spitfire Audio adds three new sample packs to LABS+ every month - it’s a playground for experimentation and an opportunity for users to reach creative fulfilment. Music makers have the ideas and LABS+ has the sounds. The platform allows the opportunity for talent to transcend, be it from a world class recording studio or a bedroom.