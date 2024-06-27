AUDIOTOOL PARTNER WITH ESPORTS WORLD CUP FOR AN EPIC REMIX COMPETITION
WINNERS WILL WORK WITH SPITFIRE AUDIO AND ABBEY ROAD
This remix contest series serves as an environment in which music and gaming cultures can merge, and will help to fuel innovation within the creative and digital entertainment industries.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audiotool - a free, online music production studio - partners with the Esports World Cup 2024 to deliver a global remix contest series, judged by a panel of industry professionals.
— Andreas Jacobi, Audiotool CEO and Co-Founder.
Audiotool is proud to announce its partnership with the 2024 Esports World Cup. Over the course of 10 weeks, Audiotool will host a series of game audio remix contests. The series will allow producers of all backgrounds to pit their music production skills against the rest of the world. Finalists will be judged by a carefully selected panel of industry professionals. Prizes include over $25,000 worth of music production equipment, Spitfire Audio LABS + subscriptions, and the opportunity to work with LABS by Spitfire Audio on a sample pack at Abbey Road Studios.
How do the remix contests work?
The Contests will be around remixing the Official Esports World Cup anthem Track produced by Brian Tyler.
The stems of the anthem track will be available on Audiotool. Anyone is invited to create a remix - inspired by the game sounds of the different games that run in the main competition. A winning track is selected for each of the games as well as an overall winner who wins the additional top prize. More info on how to enter the competition https://ewc.audiotool.com/
The panel of judges includes:
Ken Lewis: Renowned mix engineer for Taylor Swift, known for his expertise in the pop music industry.
Oak Felder: Acclaimed producer for Demi Lovato and Nicki Minaj, celebrated for his contributions to modern pop and R&B.
Flosstradamus: Influential electronic music duo with a significant following in the EDM community.
WLPWR: Esteemed hip-hop producer and collaborator with Eminem and Wiz Khalifa.
Michael Maas: Noted composer for films like Dune and Tenet, and games such as Call Of Duty.
Rance Dopson: Founder of 1500 Sound Academy, multi-instrumentalist, producer of JayZ.
The Top Prize:
This high-profile panel of judges will select an overall winner. Along with a plus one, the ultimate winner will be flown to London to collaborate with leading virtual instrument developer Spitfire Audio on a commercial sample pack. As well as this money-can’t-buy experience, the winner will receive full credit and payment for their work. The sound library will be created with the final winner and Spitfire Audio at Abbey Road Studios. The winner will have the opportunity to work in one of the most legendary recording studios in the world with some of the best musicians in the world. Spitfire Audio have a track record for creating some of the most advanced and intricate sample libraries made, recorded by Grammy Award-winning engineers.
“This will be an incredible experience for one extremely talented individual. We’re really excited to present the winner with this opportunity, but also to collaborate with an emerging music-maker and see what they can do when given world class resources in this iconic space” said Spitfire Audio CEO Paul Thomson
The other Prizes include:
The winner of each of the 18 contests will win a one-year Spitfire Audio LABS Pro subscription.
Music production hardware and software worth over $25,000 :
Shure: MV7 + mic - Novation Launchkey 88 (MIDI Controller) - Focusrite: Scarlett 2i2 Studio (Interface, headphones, mic) - Sonarworks: SoundID Reference for Speakers & Headphones w/mic - SynchroArts: Vocal Production Bundle - Universal Audio: SC1 Condenser Mic w/ Modeling - LANDR Mastering Plugin and 1 year of LANDR Studio - 1500 Sound Academy: Full suite of their 6 on demand courses - The Jamstik MIDI Guitar
“It’s a privilege to be involved in this innovative partnership. This remix contest series serves as an environment in which music and gaming cultures can merge, and will help to fuel innovation within the creative and digital entertainment industries.” - Andreas Jacobi, Audiotool CEO and Co-Founder.
