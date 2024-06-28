Calgary Entrepreneur Finds Strong Demand Amongst Female Executives for Better PR & Personal Branding Support
Christina Pilarski has launched an exclusive Mastermind group to address newly exposed gaps in the market.
We can see that women are seeking more personalized guidance and a supportive community to enhance their personal brands and PR strategies. This mastermind group is designed to provide exactly that.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two Babies and a Business is thrilled to announce the launch of the PR and Personal Branding Mastermind for Women. Led by Christina Pilarski, Founder of Two Babies and a Business and a 20-year PR and media relations expert, this exclusive six-week intensive program is tailored towards ambitious women eager to elevate their personal brands and PR strategies before the fall season.
The group's launch comes after conversations with female professionals from diverse backgrounds and demographics across Canada. Pilarski found that a vast majority of women expressed a strong desire for more personalized guidance in developing their personal brand, highlighting the gap in available tailored support. Respondents also emphasized the necessity of a supportive community where they could share experiences and learn from one another. Pilarski also found that many women were seeking practical, actionable insights into social media and PR strategies to boost their professional presence.
Pilarski, Founder of CIPR Communications, has developed the PR and Personal Branding Mastermind for Women group to address these gaps. This program promises to address these identified needs through a combination of personalized attention, expert guidance, and community support.
The six-week program features weekly live sessions focusing on individual topics, providing actionable insights and real-world applications. Participants will engage in online group discussions to share experiences and learn collaboratively. The exclusive online community will offer continuous engagement with fellow members, facilitating discussions and access to a rich content library filled with resources to enhance learning. Additionally, each participant will receive weekly one-on-one sessions with Christina for personalized guidance, ensuring the application of weekly lessons directly to their personal brands. Participants will also receive exclusive handouts and templates to implement what they’ve learned effectively, alongside bonus sessions with experts in AI, social media, and PR tools.
The program will cover a range of topics including Personal Brand and Personas, Brand Narrative, Social Media for Business, Owned, Earned, and Paid PR. This comprehensive curriculum ensures that participants are well-equipped with the knowledge and skills to elevate their personal brands and PR strategies.
Pilarski emphasized the importance of this program by stating, "It's clear that women are seeking more personalized guidance and a supportive community to enhance their personal brands and PR strategies. This mastermind group is designed to provide exactly that. By focusing on the specific needs and aspirations of professional women, my aim is to empower them with the tools, insights, and personal attention needed to thrive in their careers and personal lives."
With only 10 spots available, this intimate group setting ensures personalized attention and a supportive community to maximize growth and success. The total value of the program exceeds $15,000, but it is offered at an investment of just $2,000.
Registrations are now open for this exclusive opportunity. To learn more and save your spot, visit the Two Babies and a Business website.
About Two Babies and a Business:
Founded by Christina Pilarski, Two Babies and a Business is dedicated to empowering women through personal brand development, media training, and hands-on workshops. With a focus on balancing professional success and personal fulfillment, Christina shares her expertise to inspire and support women in their journey towards achieving their goals.
Christina Pilarski
Two Babies and a Business
+1 403-836-8249
christina@ciprcommunications.com
